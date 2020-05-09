I would hate to see Andrew Bolt on Sky charged with contempt of court for his refusal to accept the Appeal Court’s 2-1 rejection of Pell appeal. He infers the 2 majority judges are part of the Pell vilification.
— Paul Bongiorno (@PaulBongiorno) August 21, 2019
The law is an ass
— Paul Bongiorno (@PaulBongiorno) May 7, 2020
The law is an ass
Something contemptible being contemptuous.
Well then, don’t bend over.
Exactly the reaction to the high court decision we predicted .
Is that the guy who said “I mean, I know Gerald Ridsdale. I lived in a presbytery with him in Warrnambool”?
Oh, he is that guy. How odd.
Based on what they say about Pell, Bonge must have been up to his armpits in cherubs himself.