Refusal To Accept

Posted on 8:39 pm, May 9, 2020 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives, Media, Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.

5 Responses to Refusal To Accept

  1. Geriatric Mayfly
    #3446929, posted on May 9, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    The law is an ass

    Something contemptible being contemptuous.

  2. Rob MW
    #3446932, posted on May 9, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    The law is an ass

    Well then, don’t bend over.

  3. notafan
    #3446933, posted on May 9, 2020 at 8:49 pm

    Exactly the reaction to the high court decision we predicted .

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3446938, posted on May 9, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    Is that the guy who said “I mean, I know Gerald Ridsdale. I lived in a presbytery with him in Warrnambool”?

    Oh, he is that guy. How odd.

  5. Chris
    #3446940, posted on May 9, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Based on what they say about Pell, Bonge must have been up to his armpits in cherubs himself.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.