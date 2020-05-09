Super Blooper

AFTER weeks – or is it months? – adrift on a flood of hysteria, green sprigs of reason appeared Friday when Scott Morrison presented what a channel Nine chyron labelled a “Three-Step Freedom Plan.” Not since Abba took over Australia has Sweden’s influence been so powerful here. For make no mistake, the government’s three phase theatre is more about changing course – from shutdown folly to a Swedish policy suite – than it is about a ‘way forward’ now that a bell curve has been flattened (by restricting Nathan Cleary and monstering errant bag ladies). Pandemic infection curves always flatten, quite regardless of what governments do. Certainly lives can be protected and excess deaths minimised but there was never any need to destroy the economy and the lives of millions of people to ‘fight’ COVID-19. This is not one for the just-in sidebar either. It’s been obvious for weeks. Community transmission in this vast country was trivial to non-existent. Most of the people who died were infected thanks to the incompetence of ministers and health officials. Governments have only persisted with their now widely ignored diktats because they’re too invested in the panic to admit they were wrong. They needed a permission slip as cover to start shutting down the shutdowns and the PM has now given them one. It’s possibly no coincidence that a week that saw several reports published on the coming suicide catastrophe ended with a walk-back by Benny and Björn … er, Scott and Brendan.



On the economy, I’m quietly optimistic. Plans have been written and working principles outlined – including by His Sinclairness et alia. You could probably inaugurate a ‘Way Forward’ section in a bookstore, so emergent is the genre. But I doubt any of them will trump the dour versions being finalised by the world’s civil servants and central banks. The trouble with “phased” is the premise: the state gives freedoms to economic actors according to – not merely a timetable – but an ideological agenda that officials will manipulate as they haven’t been able to do for decades. As with the “COVIDSafe” phone app, conditions may end up being placed on businesses and even industries if they want to get back in the game. On ABC drive-time radio during the week, for example, I heard an upcoming guest described as an advocate for utilising “renewables” to “rebuild the economy.” I didn’t hear the interview but I know what he wants: crisis exploitation of a mandatory variety. Why am I optimistic? Because I believe in the ambitions, drive and opportunity-harvesting genius of individuals and the neural-like spontaneity of markets. The economy will roar back to life. What governments need to do – and you know what I’m going to say – is get out of the way. More important than the economy to me is the rule of law. After the virus – when and if there is an after – we need something like a constitutional convention to entrench liberties and prohibit the kind of police state travesties seen in Australia over the past few months.