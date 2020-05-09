Super Blooper

AFTER weeks – or is it months? – adrift on a flood of hysteria, green sprigs of reason appeared Friday when Scott Morrison presented what a channel Nine chyron labelled a “Three-Step Freedom Plan.” Not since Abba took over Australia has Sweden’s influence been so powerful here. For make no mistake, the government’s three phase theatre is more about changing course – from shutdown folly to a Swedish policy suite – than it is about a ‘way forward’ now that a bell curve has been flattened (by restricting Nathan Cleary and monstering errant bag ladies). Pandemic infection curves always flatten, quite regardless of what governments do. Certainly lives can be protected and excess deaths minimised but there was never any need to destroy the economy and the lives of millions of people to ‘fight’ COVID-19. This is not one for the just-in sidebar either. It’s been obvious for weeks. Community transmission in this vast country was trivial to non-existent. Most of the people who died were infected thanks to the incompetence of ministers and health officials. Governments have only persisted with their now widely ignored diktats because they’re too invested in the panic to admit they were wrong. They needed a permission slip as cover to start shutting down the shutdowns and the PM has now given them one. It’s possibly no coincidence that a week that saw several reports published on the coming suicide catastrophe ended with a walk-back by Benny and Björn … er, Scott and Brendan.
On the economy, I’m quietly optimistic. Plans have been written and working principles outlined – including by His Sinclairness et alia. You could probably inaugurate a ‘Way Forward’ section in a bookstore, so emergent is the genre. But I doubt any of them will trump the dour versions being finalised by the world’s civil servants and central banks. The trouble with “phased” is the premise: the state gives freedoms to economic actors according to – not merely a timetable – but an ideological agenda that officials will manipulate as they haven’t been able to do for decades. As with the “COVIDSafe” phone app, conditions may end up being placed on businesses and even industries if they want to get back in the game. On ABC drive-time radio during the week, for example, I heard an upcoming guest described as an advocate for utilising “renewables” to “rebuild the economy.” I didn’t hear the interview but I know what he wants: crisis exploitation of a mandatory variety. Why am I optimistic? Because I believe in the ambitions, drive and opportunity-harvesting genius of individuals and the neural-like spontaneity of markets. The economy will roar back to life. What governments need to do – and you know what I’m going to say – is get out of the way. More important than the economy to me is the rule of law. After the virus – when and if there is an after – we need something like a constitutional convention to entrench liberties and prohibit the kind of police state travesties seen in Australia over the past few months.
I hope you are right re recovery.
And yes
They should never be allowed to do this again.
And the immigration Ponzi should end.
Humans should not be housed in vertical death and disease traps
LIBERATE AUSTRALIA!!
The Bere-Chick-lian government certainly won’t.
The modelling says No.
There might be a lot of disappointed folks when the job seeker payments stop. Sort of get comfortable being paid for doing nuffin.
Wouldn’t be so hasty.
-I got turfed from my job at the start of the panic and among other things am looking at commercial real estate – landlords are still asking for way too much.
-I go into shops of all kinds to find still empty shelves, signs of increased prices and foreign-made goods aplenty
-I hear a lot of our chattering-class now calling for a revival of local manufacturing, thinking this is just a matter of flipping on some machines and making them hum. Naturally they all think they will be the famous entrepreneurs who get to oversee the operation with clean hands. Not for them the rolling up of sleeves. Problem is that manufacturing needs the following:
1: a buying public
2: a competitive price point
3: discipline and expertise among the workforce
4: a supporting network of other manufacturing plants to supply the parts and materials
5: a legal environment that permits you to make what you want to make and not have to overpay in wages.
6:industrial real estate (good luck trying to convert those apartments back into factories)
Property and wages are way too high in Australia. On top of that, before the virus we already had a winding-down of the hospitality sector due to increased minimum-wage obligations in the wake of the George Kalambaris scandal. It’s now a lot harder to pay under the table. And the produce-spoilage of the last two months would have been immense.
I just don’t see financial conditions conducive to risk starting a business at this stage. I think the country has further to go before the bottom hits.
Politicians and still being paid public servants admit they were wrong? Not in this universe.
True. COVID-19 may have been declared a pandemic, but never came close the the threshold of an epidemic in Australia.
The lockdown might have been appropriate in the context of a real emergency, but our leaders implemented it on the very prospect of one.
I want the irredeemable fascist imbeciles responsible for this hysterical idiocy held accountable and punished.
Severely.
Pour Encourager Les Autres.
‘…we need something like a constitutional convention to entrench liberties and prohibit the kind of police state travesties seen in Australia over the past few months.’
Hear, hear!
Good luck with that.
Most ‘ordinary Australians’ are delighted with the lock downs and extremely happy that ‘the government is looking after them’.
What’s truly laughable is that according to many, we as a nation still consider ourselves ‘anti-authoritarian’ apparently.
landlords are still asking for way too much.
The Government was the brains behind 6 mths no eviction and reducing the rent proportionate to decrease in the tenants business. Landlords will never get that part of the rent they reduced back again.
Now we have tenants gaming the system and extending their hardship.
No, the government just handed a hot potato to the landlords and said you fukn deal with it.
You want quality location and position you pay for it.
The Government hasn’t ’flattened the curve’ – at least not in the sense that the term originally meant.
What has happened is the influx of returning overseas virus infections, and those locally infected by Virus-ridden returnees, have been contained and burned out. Absent systematic population virus/antibody testing, the Government/National Cabinet/CMO triumvirate is guessing about the community spread of the virus.
What we are seeing is a political realisation that the disease doesn’t seem to flourish in Australia as it does in the Northern Hemisphere. And a chaotic change in narrative and walk back from what will be seen in retrospect as a massive overreaction.