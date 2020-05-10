End of the line for Trad as Premier taps Dick to save the day

WHAT passes for big political news in flu-engrossed Australia is today’s surprising resignation of Queensland’s Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad following the announcement yesterday of a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation into her possible misuse of power. The charge is that improper influence was brought to bear in the selection of a principal for a new school in Trad’s electorate. I say surprising not because alleged wrongdoing and prima facie dodgy behaviour are strangers to the ambitious 48 year-old who has always seen herself – justifiably, given the posts she held – as heiress-apparent to Annastacia Palaszczuk. No, her departure is surprising because despite the controversy and feline spats she is so adept at causing, Trad hitherto enjoyed the Premier’s self-interested backing and, equally important, she has a thick hide.

With most of the electorate now unemployed and ultra-hostile to even the hint of venality from well paid politicians, the daughter of Lebanese immigrants has become a liability for Labor. She was investigated by the CCC last year after she and husband Damien van Brunschot used a family trust to purchase a $695,000 property in Woolloongabba – close to a new station in the $5.4 billion Cross River Rail Project for which she was ultimately responsible, ministerially. She survived that highly publicised PR disaster when the Commission found she had no case to answer. No legal case; politically, she was on notice.

Alas, she took little notice of being on notice. In early January it was revealed Treasurer Trad would pay $100,000 to interstate Labor mate Jay Weatherill to conduct a gas royalty review – described in the press as a “retirement windfall” for the former South Australian Premier – and by late January the review was wound up with no recommendations made. There followed soon afterwards the onset of the coronavirus crisis. In Queensland, as everywhere else, it is the worst economic catastrophe of the century. There was no way Trad could either formulate a way out or be afforded respect as overseer by voters.

Annastacia and Jacklyn had always been the Elizabeth R and naughty sister Margaret of Queensland politics. Like the Countess of Snowdon, Trad couldn’t change her ways. With Her Maj faring badly in the polls – unlike the Commonwealth’s other corona-sovereigns – she could no longer make excuses for a scandal-prone princess. I suspect Trad’s “resignation” was actually an ever-so polite request to step down. That she was replaced with such unseemly haste suggests as much. Steven Miles and and Cameron Dick were sounded out yesterday and will be sworn in tomorrow as Deputy Premier and Treasurer respectively.

Health Minister Dr Miles – he is a doctor of trade unions, not medicine – is regarded as a lightweight. He will be a totally non-threatening deputy, nobody believing for a moment he is capable of either securing or handling the top job. Dick, however, is a ten year parliamentary veteran with experience in a swag of senior portfolios. A University of Queensland and Cambridge-educated lawyer, he is highly intelligent and capable. An Old Boy of “Churchie” – Labor is now a long way from the Tree of Knowledge in Barcaldine – he was for a year Attorney-General of Tuvalu. Now entrusted with the toughest policy-making position there is in a contemporary state government, if Labor loses office this year, he will certainly become Opposition Leader.