Greedy girls, the US soccer team

Posted on 5:27 pm, May 10, 2020 by Rafe Champion

Entitlement on stilts. As much as the men get, plus more, regardless of  performance.

On the same theme, only three minutes long and it will make you laugh!  Followed by Chris Kenny talking about Planet of the Humans.

3 Responses to Greedy girls, the US soccer team

  1. Adam
    #3448408, posted on May 10, 2020 at 5:42 pm

    Greedy lesbians would be more accurate.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3448440, posted on May 10, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    That’s just a start.
    Megan Rapinoe offers to be Joe Biden’s vice president during Instagram Live chat (30 Apr)
    She certainly has big brass cojones.

  3. bemused
    #3448456, posted on May 10, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Just how badly did someone want to degrade women?

