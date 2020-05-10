Had he agreed, he almost certainly would have been Flynned

FLASHBACK: Democrats Say if Kavanaugh Were Innocent, He Would Demand FBI Investigation.
Ergo: Joe Biden is not innocent. That is the ‘standard’ they have set.
I suspect the plan was to cajole Brett Kavanaugh into trusting the FBI and then let the party’s operatives in the Bureau catch him in a ‘lie.’ The Democrats have become human garbage.
If polls are as favourable to Biden as they’re reported to be, America teeters on the brink of … ending.
How about the retired Secret Service agent telling the truth about Gropey Joe the , how about the agent at the staff party where he was going to punch the VPs lights out for gropin the agents wife ,how about Biden roaming the VP house naked . No doubt a suitable decromat contender .
It is impossible for America to end.
If China as we know it ended, its people would rejoice.
If America as we know it ended, it would be restarted.