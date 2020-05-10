NSW government finally protects vulnerable residents

Posted on 1:18 pm, May 10, 2020 by currencylad
NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Gary Worboys said the two-person rule applied to those wanting to visit the cemetery on Mother’s Day.”

This entry was posted in COVID-19, Innovation. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.