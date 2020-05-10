Woman protesting police state assaulted by NSW Police

And of course it started – as it so often does – with a sour female officer trying to prove how tough she is.
The toddler was then detained by a handsy bearded midget – with a second officer for backup.
#BREAKING: Mother ARRESTED and her child ripped from her arms in Sydney today.
For breaching lockdown laws.
That she was protesting. pic.twitter.com/lBgaRplHAn
— Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) May 9, 2020
I don’t buy the Nuremberg defence for gangbanger police, by the way. If you’re willing to do this, you’re a dog.
Discretion and Peel’s ninth principle.
Totally lost on these total dickwads.
Sour female officer sums it up. Police State is what they want. Will this officer be disciplined?
People should be very scared of Australian Police.
They are bloody stupid, they will follow any order to the letter.
This is not a fault, it is a feature. Recruiting has been targeting the Stasi Curious for decades.
The logical conclusion of this is that The Australian People desperately need a Second Amendment.
Where’s the police minister? Probably hiding in their beach front holiday house. Fish rot from the head.
Why should coppers just let the public think they’re a bunch of stupid, moronic, mouth-breathing, knuckle dragging thugs, when they can prove it, again and again and again…
The Police have lost so much during all of this. They have fallen a long way in the eyes of the public. Never mind, they see the civilian public as the enemy just as much as the crims. They only stand for each other. Not just an assertion either, Ive had the misfortuine to socialise with a few, what a screwed up bunch.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/watch-california-police-officers-anti-lockdown-protest-appear-stand-marine-vet-megaphone-challenges-integrity/
“The logical conclusion of this is that The Australian People desperately need a Second Amendment.”
Bit of a leap Rick, how about a basic bill of rights to start with then we can discuss the contents.