Monday Forum: May 11, 2020

  Rex Mango
    #3449419, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:37 am

    This Thread hereby dedicated to capture of Wewak 75 years ago on 11May45 by 6Div.

  Tim Neilson
    #3449425, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Look away for one second…

  eam
    #3449429, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:39 am

    I’ve let ’em know Rex

  Hay Stockard
    #3449431, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Top 10. Morning all.

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3449434, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:41 am

    Thanks for that, Rex. One of my mob was an artilleryman in that campaign.

  calli
    #3449436, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:42 am

    Queue jumpers! Maintain social distance if you please!

    *Karen*

  1735099
    #3449438, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Faced with the news that a White House staffer has tested positive for Covid-19, the President of the United states takes aim at the linear nature of time –

    Katie – she tested very good for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden, she tested positive. That’s why the whole concept of tests aren’t necessarily great. Today, I guess, for some reason, she tested positive.

  Rex Mango
    #3449445, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Obarrassment on time:

    “The Middle East is obviously an issue that has plagued the region for centuries.” –Tampa, Fla., Jan. 28, 2010

  Arky
    #3449446, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Quiz.
    Identify these sounds coming out of your dad:
    1. Paaaaaaaaaaaaaarp.
    2. Youbloodyblastedthing.
    3. Harumph, Harrr, Harrr, Grrrrphar.
    4. …
    5. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz,Grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz.
    6. smack.
    7. .. ..

  Rex Mango
    #3449450, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:58 am

    More Obarrassment:

    “Let me be absolutely clear. Israel is a strong friend of Israel’s. It will be a strong friend of Israel’s under a McCain…administration. It will be a strong friend of Israel’s under an Obama administration. So that policy is not going to change.” –Amman, Jordan, July 22, 2008

  Tapdog
    #3449451, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Why is it not possible to buy an online newspaper subscription based on the number of articles you read? I would happily pay $1 to read full text of an article that catches my interest, but baulk at taking out a one month subscription.

    Sort of pay $50 for 50 articles valid for a year?

  Tom
    #3449452, posted on May 11, 2020 at 10:59 am

    Well, bugger me drunk. It’s Monday and Dickhead Dan, after atrocious internal Liars party polling about the next state election, is about to start walking back the work of his health Nazi public service mandarins after a weekend of revolt all over Victoria against our fascist overlords.

    What did you expect from a uni student who went straight from studying Marx and Engels with all the other nerdy dullard misfits in his Bachelor of Arts course at Monash Uni to the Liars grooming sausage machine without ever working in the real world?

