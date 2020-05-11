Opportunity Knocks: Anthony Albanese Apes Joe Biden

And that can’t be good
A “once in a lifetime opportunity” is how long-sidelined Labor leader Anthony Albanese will today characterise the political hysteria ruining millions of Australian lives and the virus at its root that has so far killed 98 people. (Asthma kills more than 400 every year). In what’s being sold this morning as a “major speech” in Parliament House later today, Mr Albanese will argue the coronavirus disaster proves the Federal government must spend hundreds of billions of non-existent dollars on infrastructure, higher wages, the revival of local manufacturing and – bizarrely – “high-speed rail.” Though decorated with predictable genuflections to Sts. Curtin and Chifley, this rhetoric is wholly imported. Keynesian magic advocates everywhere have been using the same sociopathic language about the mayhem and death currently blighting the world. Joe Biden has talked about “an incredible opportunity to fundamentally transform the country.” Democrat lawmaker, Majority Whip James Clyburn, has welcomed the catastrophe as “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres sees “a unique opportunity to design and implement more inclusive and accessible societies.” Ironically, the only admirable idea flagged in precis reports of the Albanese speech is the ambition to Make Australia Great Again with supply chain security and manufacturing.
MoONORAIL!!!
For Shelbyville..
They have seen the shut down start the destruction of our economy and society and, in true socialist fashion, want to make sure they finish it. As the saying goes, we had to destroy the village in order to save it. They want to “save” us big-time.
And to think that people vote for these people.
Still, Their ABC will love it.
BTW, I’m sure I saw the Money Tree growing at the bottom of my garden, where the fairies are, and I’m having a slice of the Magic Pudding for lunch.
All these people advocating massive spending within the window of opportunity thrown open by a conveniently timed pandemic of dubious provenance. If the Covid did not exist it would be necessary to invent it anyway.
High speed rail seems to be a fetish with these types.
The Canberra-Sydney route is the only fast rail route for which an economic case can be made, although most of the tickets would be bought with public money .
The least self aware collection of people in society preaching for more of the same to get to their utopia. Look around morons you’ve had your way for years and it’s not getting better for us plebs and you’re still not satisfied.
Albo’s desperate struggle for relevance.
When I read that header, I though Albo had gone the grope.
If The Labor(sic) Party didn’t have stupidity, incompetence and corruption, they’d have no standards to guide them at all.
Joe Biden from the Dementiacrats is a good example for AnAl the Brothel-Hopper to follow.
Silly as a hat full of arseholes!
If Antonio Guterres thinks it is a good idea you probably need a second opinion.
I think that is an extra.
The government has announced that we will borroe billions of dollars to pay the interest on the money we borrowed previously , in a few months we will borrow more money to pay the interest on the money we borrowed to pay the interest on the original borrowings .its simple economics mate .
Question who lends a broke wastrel money ?
Leftists collectively are deeply unhappy people. Every one of their political ideas would change the world beyond recognition because they hate it as it is.
The earth and the universe are a wondrous life-giving mystery, but leftists see only toxic poison ivy. Normal people just shrug at the nihilistic malcontents on the left. If only they had a life, they could achieve stuff and be happy, but their world of failure and hate just breeds more failure and hate.
Unfortunately, we have conferred totalitarian power on the public service “experts” who loathe normies and the free market that pays the inflated salaries of the government health Nazis and the politicians in their thrall.
We didn’t have the wisdom to elect politicians who understood the difference between freedom and slavery and so we will be enslaved by big government, who the “experts” our politicians have delegated power to want to install as our solution to everything.
Founded as it is on distrust of the free market, Big Government will only lower our standard of living and impoverish us. Get ready for decades of debt, deficits, high unemployment and the failure of government.
Doesn’t sound very different to what conservatives have been proposing.
It’s actually pretty small fry compared to what Trump himself has been tweeting about.
Very big and bold!
Also, just wait for Morrison to respond with something even more zany and left wing.