Opportunity Knocks: Anthony Albanese Apes Joe Biden

And that can’t be good

A “once in a lifetime opportunity” is how long-sidelined Labor leader Anthony Albanese will today characterise the political hysteria ruining millions of Australian lives and the virus at its root that has so far killed 98 people. (Asthma kills more than 400 every year). In what’s being sold this morning as a “major speech” in Parliament House later today, Mr Albanese will argue the coronavirus disaster proves the Federal government must spend hundreds of billions of non-existent dollars on infrastructure, higher wages, the revival of local manufacturing and – bizarrely – “high-speed rail.” Though decorated with predictable genuflections to Sts. Curtin and Chifley, this rhetoric is wholly imported. Keynesian magic advocates everywhere have been using the same sociopathic language about the mayhem and death currently blighting the world. Joe Biden has talked about “an incredible opportunity to fundamentally transform the country.” Democrat lawmaker, Majority Whip James Clyburn, has welcomed the catastrophe as “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres sees “a unique opportunity to design and implement more inclusive and accessible societies.” Ironically, the only admirable idea flagged in precis reports of the Albanese speech is the ambition to Make Australia Great Again with supply chain security and manufacturing.