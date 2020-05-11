Today’s business leaders only virtue signal with public policy advice

I published this piece in the Spectator on the deterioration of business advice in Australia, partly due to business leaders feeling a need to virtue signal in order to protect their firms’ share values.

Today the AFR’s one great journalist, Joe Aston, excoriated Rio for doing the same thing. He focussed on Rio’s call as per its membership of the international Energy Transitions Commission for, inter alia, a $100 a tonne carbon tax, the highlighting of which got Rio to renege on the document its Chairman signed off on just two days ago! This makes the point about the shallowness of modern business leaders’ knowledge outside of their day jobs and the emptiness of the views that they express!

Some of you will have seen the latest dreadful Grattan Institute fable which starts by reiterating all the guff about how we are all to boil in hell unless we abide to Paris as a starter and get to zero CO2 emissions. But we have pie-in-the-sky with our wind, sun and hydrogen assets which are to catapult Australia into the ‘Asian energy superpower’ and a behemoth in global steel industry. All we need do is embark on a further round of subsidies to wind, solar and hydrogen, including financing “pre-commercial studies” and we will seize seven percent of world steel production, up from the current one per cent.

Naturally, all the usual half-wits and filers of press releases that pass for journalists outlets dependent on finance from the renewables subsidy seekers like Fairfax and the Graeme Wood AM financed Guardian fawned over the doggerel. (PS Even a journalist from The Australian climbed uncritically on board and Minister Angus Taylor leveraged off the report to shop-front his wasteful subsidies to hydrogen tehnology.)

I had this piece addressing these matters published in Quadrant.