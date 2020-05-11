William York: The eve of extinction Take 3

Words and music by P F Sloan recorded by Barry McGuire in 1965

Additional lyrics for an anthem for the Extinction Rebellion by William York

The atmosphere is not for turnin’

Temperatures rise and people are burnin’

too much fuel but they ain’t learnin’

the earth’s on edge of over turnin’

And we are just its overburden.

But you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don’t believe

We’re on the eve

of extinction

Don’t you understand what I’m tryin’ to say

Can’t you feel the heat I’m feelin’ today?

If the engine starts, it’ll just run away

We’ll be up to our eyes, as the sea levels rise

[Take a look around ya boy, it’s bound to scare ya boy]

And you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don’t believe

We’re on the eve

of extinction.

Yeah, my blood’s so mad feels like coagulatin’

I’m sitting here just contemplatin’

I can’t set the sun, it knows no regulation.

And the government don’t pass legislation

But simply ask for more information

What the planet needs is more refrigeratin’

This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’

And you tell me

Over and over and over again, my friend

Ah, you don’t believe

We’re on the eve

of extinction

Think of all the folks in India and China

They’re burning all that coal and comin’ up behind ya

You may leave here for six months in space

But when you return, it’s the same old place

And the folks back there have just doubled the pace

You can stop burning coal, but it don’t leave a trace

When your next-door neighbours are leadin’ the race

And you tell me over and over and over and over again, my friend

You don’t believe

We’re on the eve

Of extinction

Ah, no no, you don’t believe

We’re on the eve

of extinction.