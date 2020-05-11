William York: The eve of extinction Take 3

Words and music by P F Sloan recorded by Barry McGuire in 1965
Additional lyrics for an anthem for the Extinction Rebellion by William York
The atmosphere is not for turnin’
Temperatures rise and people are burnin’
too much fuel but they ain’t learnin’
the earth’s on edge of over turnin’
And we are just its overburden.
But you tell me
Over and over and over again, my friend
Ah, you don’t believe
We’re on the eve
of extinction
Don’t you understand what I’m tryin’ to say
Can’t you feel the heat I’m feelin’ today?
If the engine starts, it’ll just run away
We’ll be up to our eyes, as the sea levels rise
[Take a look around ya boy, it’s bound to scare ya boy]
And you tell me
Over and over and over again, my friend
Ah, you don’t believe
We’re on the eve
of extinction.
Yeah, my blood’s so mad feels like coagulatin’
I’m sitting here just contemplatin’
I can’t set the sun, it knows no regulation.
And the government don’t pass legislation
But simply ask for more information
What the planet needs is more refrigeratin’
This whole crazy world is just too frustratin’
And you tell me
Over and over and over again, my friend
Ah, you don’t believe
We’re on the eve
of extinction
Think of all the folks in India and China
They’re burning all that coal and comin’ up behind ya
You may leave here for six months in space
But when you return, it’s the same old place
And the folks back there have just doubled the pace
You can stop burning coal, but it don’t leave a trace
When your next-door neighbours are leadin’ the race
And you tell me over and over and over and over again, my friend
You don’t believe
We’re on the eve
Of extinction
Ah, no no, you don’t believe
We’re on the eve
of extinction.
