A Trojan Horse’s Ass

As I understand the concept behind the editorial page policy of The Australian, they provide something for everyone, articles for people with sense, and then utter nonsense for those on the left. Which brings me to Troy Bramston’s column today: A LIAR, A FAILURE, A FOOL UNFIT FOR PURPOSE, the headline found in the paper but not online, proving beyond all need for further evidence that journalists may well be the people least fit to comment upon the news. In case you could not tell, his article is about Donald Trump.
My interest is always in reading critiques of beliefs that I hold myself, to see if my beliefs can stand up to what others have to say. Sadly, this was as empty as the worst of the worst anti-Trump rants you may ever read. And just to prove he wasn’t just ranting, he told us so himself, proving just how lacking in self-awareness he is:
This is not an anti-Trump rant.
What I have always sought but never found anywhere is a list of policy mistakes Donald Trump has made. Start with some kind of outcome that we might agree on as desirable, outline the policy adopted by the President, explain why it is wrong, and then outline what ought to be done instead. Alas, you will live a long time before coming across any such thing. Instead, all you will get are intemperate rants by ignorant fools who cannot marshal an argument.
He begins with telling us how he has since childhood had an “obsession” with the American presidency and America’s presidents. Not proof of much other than that you might know their names, and could place Franklin Pierce in an ordered list. You can also see the kinds of people he must hang out with, all just like him:
Today, like most people, I look on with complete horror at Donald Trump’s disastrous presidency, which has diminished the office and damaged the reputation of the US. Trump is an utterly grotesque figure: a bully, a narcissist, a serial liar and a fool who is devoid of empathy. He is reckless and dangerous. He is completely out of his depth in the White House.
Trump has shattered the norms of presidential behaviour. There is not an ounce of dignity or grace within him. He shows no respect to almost everyone, including current and former staff, cabinet members, congressional Republicans and Democrats, governors, presidential predecessors and voters. There is no self-reflection or contrition, and he takes no responsibility for any of his actions or the lack of them.
Wow. That’s the usual inane list we get with people who have no clue whatsoever although somewhat more intemperate than the average. But aside from his rant on Donald Trump’s approach to dealing with the Chinese flu, there are zero specifics. Here is something that is utterly false as he starts rumbling through his charge sheet:
The full extent of Trump’s catastrophic presidency is evident in his response to the coronavirus pandemic. It is surely one of the greatest and gravest presidential failures. Trump ignored warnings about COVID-19, downplayed its impact and delayed acting. His belated response has been flawed. He blamed others. He misled people about the virus’s impact, and about testing and treatment. None of this can be disputed. Yet he calls the US response “a great success story”. He is not the trusted and reassuring leader needed in a crisis.
And then to show how out of it Trump is on dealing with the Chinese flu, he then says this:
After Trump suggested injecting disinfectant or exposing the body to ultraviolet light as cures for coronavirus, and repeatedly promoted hydroxychloroquine as a “game changer” when the Food and Drug Administration warned it could be dangerous, how can anyone defend him? It is beyond reason for anyone to endorse this mad behaviour.
There are two possibilities here in judging the provenance of the article. (A) He knows better but counts on his readers to be unaware that what he has written has already been shown a thousand times over to be untrue. Or (B) He is absolutely stone cold ignorant of the fact that the President never said any such thing. Whichever it is, it would make him unfit to be expressing his opinions in a respectable journal.
And so to his finale.
In Kate Anderson Brower’s forthcoming book, Team of Five: The Presidents Club in the Age of Trump (HarperCollins), Trump shows no empathy for those who served before him. He claims he has been “treated worse” than Lincoln, who had brutal press coverage and was assassinated. The book shows Trump is not only ignorant and incompetent but also plagued by a toxic mix of insecurity, vanity and braggartism.
Trump’s admirers make excuses for his disastrous presidency. They are the same people who admire Eisenhower and Reagan or John Howard and Scott Morrison. Trump’s critics, they say, have “Trump derangement syndrome”. But it is demented to suggest these presidents and prime ministers resemble Trump’s leadership approach. Morrison’s response to COVID-19 was timely and informed by expert advice. He has been cautious, reassuring and consistent in his communication.
The US has often been blessed with leadership that has inspired people around the world. No other country has assembled a greater array of political leaders over 2½ centuries. None of them was perfect. But the greatness in America can be seen in presidents such as George Washington, Lincoln and Franklin Roosevelt. They had integrity, authority and credibility. They knew how to lead and the rest of the world looked to the US. But not any more.
And what you see above are mostly his words since for anyone with common sense and an understanding of the world in which we live, just quoting back his own words with all his tears and the stamping of his fee, is all one needs to discredit his empty and shallow ranting. I will finish with the first of the comments on his article listed as “Most liked”.
Troy, perhaps you could spend a little more of your rant on the endless persecution Trump has suffered right from initial campaigns to spy on his campaign by the Obama administration which used the entire force and might of the presidency, FBI, CIA, media and the Washington swamp to destroy him and get their darling, Hillary, her rightful place. I bet you’re disappointed General Flynn’s charges have been dropped and that devastating charges will follow for many in the highest levels of Obama’s swamp. Give us an article on Flynn please. What he’s suffered would have destroyed lesser men. He’s entitled to his eccentricities after that. He’s exactly what his nation needs, not in any cookie cutter mould but a disrupter who has saved the US from Hillary and the swamp. I’m with him, not you.
Troy’s previous piece on Trump was an out-and-out hate piece too. It’s a shame because Bramston’s view on many issues is refreshingly honest, candid and fair.
He doesn’t like Albo either, so there is hope for “our Troy”.
In a past life Bramston was a Liars staffer and speech writer for Krudd. Says it all really. The lefty in him must be getting worried about a Trump victory.
Hahaha FDR had integrity? The man who wanted to destroy the old colonial empires because he believed in self-determination but was quite willing to allow Soviet subjugation of Eastern Europe.
Amen
Not in the swamp- it would upset the other hungry swamp feeders.
Bramston.
Grandson of Mavis?
Ahh.
Been less than impressed with Bramston for some time. Stopped reading his columns some time ago. Give us more Sloan and Donnelly. Stop fawning. Appreciate your anger, Steve. To publish, as truth, allegations that have aleady been falsified demonstrates a total lack of the qualites one would expect from a regular columnist and supposed senior journalist at The Australian.
How many world wars have the commentariat said Trump was going to start?
North Korea, Iran and China spring to mind.
I can’t remember whether he was going to start one with Russia before he became Putin’s puppet – or maybe even simultaneously with that.
Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, Bernie, and Schiff (to name just a few) are apparently no problemo at all.
Grate – I look forward to reading that idiot Bramston’s excoriation of the oriental rodent pleasurers who foisted the bloody bat flu on us in the first place.
Oh wait – I ditched my subscription to the Oz around two years ago and I’ve never subjected myself to a single one of Bramston’s turgid incoherent screeds in my life.
The knave or fool game … I call knave because he slipped in the weasel word “suggested” and that can mean anything if your interpretation is creative enough.
The good friends of the last president are trying to save his awful, corrupt 8 year stint. The team at the ABC joined in last night with a disgraceful 4 corners report – Trump- covid 19
Wonderful that that comment is up at the Australian, and is the most liked. It should be a wake-up to Kelly et al to start giving Obamagate the coverage that it warrants, and that its readership is a lot better informed, and a lot further right, than its editors.
When sales of The Australian are slow and your financial success depends on controversy what do you do?
“Chum” the cesspit with more of course!
I’ll take (B) for twenty please.
Don’t buy the vile rag. If I want news and views about el Trumpo I can view lotsa free websites,
Hahaha FDR had integrity? The man who wanted to destroy the old colonial empires because he believed in self-determination but was quite willing to allow Soviet subjugation of Eastern Europe.
Yes, Franklin Roosevelt was hardly a saint, and, despite Churchill’s protestations, would fold like a house of cards rather than upset Stalin at the conference table.
Stalin knew it, and was prepared to take full advantage of it.
Mistakes?
Imposing tariffs. Continuing the borrow and spend fiscal policy. Denying regions with labour and skill shortages access to labour by imposing immigration bans based on the false premise that migrants (legal or otherwise) commit lots of crime. Trying to block Congressional-approved aid to the Ukraine that he had no Constitutional authority to block and then having a hissy fit when Congress tried to call him to account. Calling white supremacists very fine people. Ruining any hope of building a consensus for WHO reform by engaging in megaphone diplomacy rather than reaching out to possibly like-minded countries. Failing to do anything to make sure the CDC was ready to handle a pandemic and blaming the stuff up on his predecessor who hasn’t been in office for three years. Trying to stop publication of Michael Wolff’s book. Shut down!, no remove restrictions!, no, shut down!…as if he actually had any authority in the states on those matters, anyway.
Oh…and doing nothing to alter the transcript on his website showing he suggested people drink disinfectant, if he really didn’t say it.
Yes, the tax cuts were good. Yes, most of the deregulatory measures were good. Are they sufficient conditions to make him a good president? No. Is the way he conducts himself a sufficient condition to have him rightly derided by history? Yes.
The Oz is not a dead loss. There is a terrific piece by Judith Sloan in today’s Oz about the stupidity of renewable energy policy. And Johannes Leak is always good for a chuckle.
The editorial on p. 11 titled US missing in action on vaccine explains the mystifying Bramston piece.
BoJo called the race for a vaccine ”the most urgent endeavour of all our lifetimes”.
This is Ruddlike hyperbole.
Bramston castigates Trump for his ‘Rona response, but the bee in the bonnet is Trump’s presser where he spoke of injecting something to disinfect the virus.
Trump is an oaf, but he’s well rehearsed and doesn’t say anything without a reason.
Inject disinfectant? That’s insane. But what’s a vaccine anyway? He’s made people think about that.
Now we see that he hasn’t attended the phone hookup with the other world leaders where Scotty promised $352 mil for vaccine research and Japan’s Abe promised 1.24 bil, among others. Trump gave them nothing.
So that’s the game. Trump isn’t on board the vax train and he’s going to be attacked non stop until he climbs aboard.
Troy Bramston is just a hack.
The political class really doesn’t like people with real world achievements.
Troy?
That’s true .
He’s a hack. His cartoon yesterday lampooning drunken drug addled Rugby League players refusing the Flu vax was just weak.
Trump is an utterly grotesque figure: a bully, a narcissist, a serial liar and a fool who is devoid of empathy. He is reckless and dangerous. He is completely out of his depth in the White House.
It reads as if Troy Bramston is loving the deaths of the Americans to the virus, so he can go full blast hate on Donald Trump.
I’m not seeing this Bramston’s chap’s empathy for the deaths, but letting his Trump hate run away with his mind and basically write hate speech.
A sad state of affairs for a journalist writing for The Australian, but there it is.
He’s a Labor party man. Ignore all he says and writes.