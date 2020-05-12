Daniel Andrew’s defining moment

Whatever Daniel Andrews may do for the rest of his life, closing down Mother’s Day one day in advance of allowing social visits of five or more to each others’ homes will be what he is remembered for best.

Andrews has become the very essence of a political buffoon, recognised that way across the entire country, not just in Victoria. I can see he is beginning to understand the ridicule everyone else is offering on his moronic leadership. A complete clown, but the man with the power to enforce all kinds of idiotic outcomes which he did.

I went looking for Daniel Defoe’s A Journal of the Plague Year, which he did not actually live through so it is complete fiction. But in looking it up, found this quote which fits many a leader, and not just Andrews.

Nature has left this tincture in the blood, That all men would be tyrants if they could.

Whether it is “all” or not may be questioned, but it seems to be mostly true for anyone who seeks political leadership. The only people who can be trusted with power are those who do not want it. The next best thing is to put as many barriers in their way as possible.