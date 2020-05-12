Meet The New Voss, Same As The Old Voss

Hot media gossip back in 2011: Origin of Ray Hadley, Andrew Voss feud revealed.
“The reason I haven’t spoken to him is that he came to my house and asked me for my opinion,” Hadley said.
“I told him he was a very good No. 2 (commentator) but that I didn’t view him as a No. 1. I told him he would be a No. 2 for a long time. He got up and said ‘shove it’. I wasn’t angry that he left the station but angry because he asked for advice but didn’t like my opinion.
“All these years later I am right because he is still No. 2.”
Legendary radio broadcaster Alan Jones is set to hang up the microphone, announcing his retirement after 35 years on the airwaves, with Ben Fordham tipped to have beaten Ray Hadley to the coveted breakfast slot at 2GB.https://t.co/VCz7hIJh79
— The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) May 11, 2020
Sorry to see you go Alan. You are never afraid to tell the truth and call out political correctness! Glad you are staying with SKY.
Well at least he won’t be firing up the older dears to condemn coal seam gas.
He has been a tireless fighter – and the terror of many a politician – it is just that his causes are often questionable.
AJ supported GP.
AJ was 2GB.
Nothing and nobody last forever, but a management that cared about AJ’s vital economic value to the business wouldn’t have let him leave, delayed his exit as long as possible and insisted he reduce his external workload.
After the Fairfax takeover, Nine Radio (the former Fairfax Radio) is now run by people who essentially loathe high ratings because high ratings denote popularity and people who like popularity aren’t trying to subvert the dominant paradigm — the life’s work of those dedicated to destroying what works.
After two years of undermining him, 2GB management has got it wish. Without AJ, it will sink back into the mire of also-rans and radio failures — the losers of the commercial radio market.
The only one as for Hadley and Fordham they pick and choose their causes bases on the “will I get more kudos for this” not in the basis of it’s the right thing To do both gave no ticker and both are poorly educated nongs without finesse or elegance in their utterances
I wonder if Ben Fordham has ever read/researched Hansard or a Senate Committee report?
For all his faults Jones was at least voracious reader and thus informed about some things.
I guess 2GB will now go to market with a personable breakfast host who asks the “hard questions” whispered to him by producers.
You can judge people by the company they keep Fordham is a bandanaman man