Meet The New Voss, Same As The Old Voss

Posted on 10:29 am, May 12, 2020 by currencylad

Hot media gossip back in 2011: Origin of Ray Hadley, Andrew Voss feud revealed.

“The reason I haven’t spoken to him is that he came to my house and asked me for my opinion,” Hadley said.

“I told him he was a very good No. 2 (commentator) but that I didn’t view him as a No. 1. I told him he would be a No. 2 for a long time. He got up and said ‘shove it’. I wasn’t angry that he left the station but angry because he asked for advice but didn’t like my opinion.

“All these years later I am right because he is still No. 2.”

This entry was posted in Australian Story, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Meet The New Voss, Same As The Old Voss

  1. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3450818, posted on May 12, 2020 at 10:33 am

    Sorry to see you go Alan. You are never afraid to tell the truth and call out political correctness! Glad you are staying with SKY.

  2. Mother Lode
    #3450843, posted on May 12, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Well at least he won’t be firing up the older dears to condemn coal seam gas.

    He has been a tireless fighter – and the terror of many a politician – it is just that his causes are often questionable.

  4. Tom
    #3450848, posted on May 12, 2020 at 10:57 am

    AJ was 2GB.

    Nothing and nobody last forever, but a management that cared about AJ’s vital economic value to the business wouldn’t have let him leave, delayed his exit as long as possible and insisted he reduce his external workload.

    After the Fairfax takeover, Nine Radio (the former Fairfax Radio) is now run by people who essentially loathe high ratings because high ratings denote popularity and people who like popularity aren’t trying to subvert the dominant paradigm — the life’s work of those dedicated to destroying what works.

    After two years of undermining him, 2GB management has got it wish. Without AJ, it will sink back into the mire of also-rans and radio failures — the losers of the commercial radio market.

  5. Tintarella di Luna
    #3450853, posted on May 12, 2020 at 11:01 am

    AJ supported GP

    The only one as for Hadley and Fordham they pick and choose their causes bases on the “will I get more kudos for this” not in the basis of it’s the right thing To do both gave no ticker and both are poorly educated nongs without finesse or elegance in their utterances

  6. Natural Instinct
    #3450870, posted on May 12, 2020 at 11:14 am

    I wonder if Ben Fordham has ever read/researched Hansard or a Senate Committee report?
    For all his faults Jones was at least voracious reader and thus informed about some things.
    I guess 2GB will now go to market with a personable breakfast host who asks the “hard questions” whispered to him by producers.

  7. Tintarella di Luna
    #3450876, posted on May 12, 2020 at 11:19 am

    You can judge people by the company they keep Fordham is a bandanaman man

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.