There is a money tree

Posted on 7:21 pm, May 12, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson

The money tree is called the economy.

  2. NoFixedAddress
    #3451516, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    And can we have the coal fired power stations shut down and release the wind and solar energy industry from the current capitalist shackles so they can prove their efficiency.

  3. stackja
    #3451526, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    Adam offering to take a salary cut and pay more taxes?

  4. Ed Case
    #3451527, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    There’s a strong belief out there that targeted Government spending into Industry would revive the economy.
    Been around for years, Major Douglas was popular here once. https://www.socred.org/s-c-action/social-credit-views Complete and utter lunacy, but it sounds okay to dummies.
    Bandt is exploiting that, though his idea of public investment [Public Service jobs] is the Qld strategy and it isn’t working.

  5. Tim Neilson
    #3451528, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    “throw people back into poverty, remove free childcare & stop supporting people’s wages”

    Well, who could have foreseen that once the government started handing out freebies there’d be opposition to ceasing to hand them out?

    Apart from every single poster and commenter here on the cat I mean.

  6. bemused
    #3451532, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Could you imagine an Australia actually being governed by these clowns?

  7. Herodotus
    #3451537, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    The media tell the voters that the left-green agendum is all ok, fairness and diversity good, good, good.
    The country reaps the whirly-windy-way-down.
    Bit by bit, we are on the slippery slope and it gets faster year by year.

  8. Robber Baron
    #3451541, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Shyster. Liar. Fraud. He knows exactly what he is doing. His Marxist moron supporters love it.

  9. egg_
    #3451545, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    CMO tards are obviously paid by the money tree.

  10. NoFixedAddress
    #3451555, posted on May 12, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    bemused
    #3451532, posted on May 12, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Could you imagine an Australia actually being governed by these clowns?

    But is being governed by clowns!

  11. NoFixedAddress
    #3451557, posted on May 12, 2020 at 8:11 pm

    After all the CCP has such great benefits for their workers.

  12. Colonel Bunty Golightly
    #3451562, posted on May 12, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Never happen while ever we insist on running our power grid with unicorn farts!

