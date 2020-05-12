This is a question that needs to be asked a lot in the coming months and years as politicians and their advisers can no longer hide behind public panic and confront public anger.
Why?
The Americans take their constitution a bit more seriously than do Australians. So Australian Christians were happy to be told that they could not go to church or worship in a clear and blatant violation of s 116 of the Constitution. Americans are made of sterner stuff:
When Maryville Baptist Church in Louisville held an Easter service, some worshipers went inside. But a loudspeaker in the parking lot allowed sequestered faithful to stay in their cars. State police placed notices on vehicles, including occupied ones, explaining that congregants were breaking the law. The police took down license-plate numbers. The church sued.
Excellent. What did the court say?
“Why is it safe to wait in a car for a liquor store to open but dangerous to wait in a car to hear morning prayers?”
“The Governor has offered no good reason so far for refusing to trust the congregants who promise to use care in worship in just the same way it trusts accountants, lawyers, and laundromat workers to do the same. Are they not often the same people, going to work on one day and attending worship on another?”
“Assuming all of the same precautions are taken, why can someone safely walk down a grocery store aisle but not a pew?” the court wrote in Roberts v. Neace. “While the law may take periodic naps during a pandemic, we will not let it sleep through one.”
A much healthier approach to the views taken here: Pass a law and then rule.
Section 116 reads:
It is a narrow provision, aimed at Commonwealth law making.
The rules restraining religious attendance are jurisdictionally based.
Unless it is being argued that section 116 creates some form of implied constitutional right enforceable against state governments (as the recently discovered implied constitutional right of political communication does), there is no ‘blatant breach’ of s.116.
That the restrictions suck as a matter of merit and should be called out is of course another matter…..
Meanwhile China lied and people died. And WHO is to blame.
The question we should be asking is
Why did our political class continue to abrogate their responsibilities to delivering prosperity to their country in favour of long failed and outdated models promulgated upon a compliant MSM and suitable cowed electorate?
More people will die from their reaction to Covid19 than will die from Covid19 – yet their stance has barely moved a blip.
I suspect it would be found to do so if it were taken to the HC.
Alas, the churches have been very supine in this matter thus far.
The USA’s Constitution is taken seriously because it’s primary objective is protecting The People against Government. It does this well.
The Australian Constitution does this partially, almost as an afterthought.
Underlying the situation is The American People’s right and ability to project force. This means that Constitutional adherence is taken reasonably seriously by all parties.