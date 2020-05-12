Climate and Windwatching

Michael Shellenberger is one of the most helpful commentators on the climate and RE scene, check out the transcript of his interview with Andrew Bolt (down the page).

Conrad Black’s pungent and incisive commentary on the shifting tectonic plates in the climate debate in relation to other issues of global significance. Wide-ranging and stimulating!

Historians of the future will look upon this phenomenon of the Western nations pouring trillions of dollars into self-impoverishment to install inefficient and hideously expensive alternative energy sources, covering the land with solar panels and windmills, as we today look on the Dutch Tulip Panic of the 17th century.



India, emulating China, is pursuing economic growth…[and] China, the world’s greatest polluter, set itself up as head of the “G-77,” a bloc of 135 countries demanding reparations from the industrially advanced countries for the havoc they supposedly have wrought in the world environment. (Even Barack Obama balked at paying China.)



Germany is the greatest power in Europe and should be, next to the United States and China, the greatest power in the world [but] the state whose militarism intermittently terrified the world from 1870 to 1945 has now become a soft-left stuffed animal of a country that has shut down its advanced and efficient nuclear energy program and is transforming itself into a state of thorough energy-dependence on President Putin’s threadbare Russia, chronically unreliable (apart from its rascality and duplicity).



As it wanders aimlessly about in search of a national vocation, Germany has fragmented politically…Mighty Germany, the country of Bismarck, Adenauer, and Kohl, the culture of Goethe and Beethoven and Thomas Mann, having become, in Richard Nixon’s admonitory phrase, “a pitiful, helpless, giant,” is finally in reluctant flirtation with the idea that it can’t afford self-inflicted green wounds any longer. If Germany changes course on climate politics, Europe will follow, and the whole movement to deindustrialization will expire.

Just dig deeper. In the hole and digging! Germany was sliding into recession before the pandemic, imagine their prospects now with more turbines – they are 5000km behind schedule with new transmission lines from the windy north. On the upside, local communities across the country are blocking new turbine plantations.

Why didn’t we pick this up before – the ultimate in sustainability? edible pets! Just a thought.

And what you were afraid to ask. After a windy weekend the wind practically stopped on Monday, especially in South Australia. Check out the Fuel Mix in SA at the Data Dashboard. Remember it is the low points that kill the grid if the wind matters, the high points are irrelevant. But the other wind watchers are very excited!

Aggregate wind production peaked above 5,000MW for the first time (NEM-wide) – on Friday 1st May 2020

Liberty Quote – The riches of the rich are not the cause of the poverty of anybody; the process that makes some people rich is, on the contrary, the corollary of the process that improves many peoples want satisfaction. The entrepreneurs, the capitalists and the technologists prosper as far as they succeed in best supplying the consumers.

— Ludwig von Mises