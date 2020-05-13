Tony Thomas telling stories again

Read it all at Quadrant on Line.

I write all this with trepidation. I was backlashed when I last wrote about Willagee in 1981. Bob Gottliebsen had just started Business Review Weekly and for a year I had to write all the Letters to the Editor. It was boring and as a family in-joke I wrote myself a letter urging capital gains tax on family homes, and signed it, “G. Princip, Willagee, WA”. Someone from Perth wrote us a real and blistering response saying there was no G. Princip of Willagee on the electoral roll. The rotter had noticed my G. Princip might be the same Gavrilo Princip who shot the archduke and started the First World War. After reflecting for several seconds, we threw that complaint in the bin.

Anyway, Geography Professor Tschakert is discovering — with the help of a $353,000 research grant from grateful taxpayers — how my sister and I, plus other Willagee types, manage our climate “grief and hope”. Innovatively, she helps us cope with our “intolerable losses”.

