Wednesday Forum: May 13, 2020

May 13, 2020
  1. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3452216, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:34 pm

  3. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3452219, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:35 pm

  4. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3452221, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:36 pm

  6. incoherent rambler
    #3452225, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:38 pm

  7. Mak Siccar
    #3452226, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:39 pm

  8. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3452227, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:42 pm

  9. Tom
    #3452228, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:42 pm

  10. Bronson
    #3452234, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:44 pm

  11. Mak Siccar
    #3452235, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    I repost this for discussion. Is there any truth in this comment to the Quadrant story?

    ianl – 11th May 2020
    The iCensor image fronting this article reminds me of a piece of semi-verified information I ‘ve been given. If completely true, it has a large touch of irony to it.
    It has been noticed that the mobile phone “app” pushed with such heavy enthusiasm, even threats, last week by both Govts and the despicable MSM has quite suddenly been dropped from public notice. A sudden complete silence, in fact.
    My information is that the Apple IPhone operating system does not allow the bluetooth function to work as this “app” requires (apparently, only the Google Droidies work properly). So all the Iphony downloads won’t do what is needed – and Apple is in no hurry to change that, if at all. Further, the developers of the bluetooth “app” that Morrison et al hired for this knew that at the time.

    https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2020/05/132875/

  12. AC
    #3452239, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Just read PVO’s article in The Australian.

    Is that idiot on drugs?

  13. Botswana O'Hooligan
    #3452241, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    @AC
    PVO doesn’t need them mate, stupidity comes naturally to him.

  15. Roger
    #3452243, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear. The traitor is the plague.”

    Cicero

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #3452244, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:55 pm

  17. Herodotus
    #3452246, posted on May 13, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    TO THE TUNE OF “Blame it on the Bossa Nova”
    I was at a shop
    Just the other day,
    Shopped ‘til I dropped,
    Bonus points on the way.
    But as time went by,
    And no points I see,
    So what’s the story
    From this mob going to be?
    Blame it on coronavirus virus,
    With its magic spell!
    Blame it on the bloody virus,
    You have no hope in hell.
    Forget about assistance day or night,
    You’ll just finish up in another fight;
    Blame it on Coronavirus,
    Is their hard sell.

  19. Roger
    #3452256, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Right now it looks like Republicans won 3 races in California tonight, #CA25, SD 28, and AD38. Two of them will flip from D to R.

    Much consternation in the ABC’s newsrooms as they ponder how to spin this.

  20. OldOzzie
    #3452259, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    Coronavirus Australia: Overseas arrivals drop by 99 per cent in April

    PATRICK COMMINS
    ECONOMICS REPORTER

    There were 99 per cent fewer overseas arrivals in April versus the same month last year, as Australia closed its border and international travel ground to a near standstill.

    Early, provisional data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics – part of a series of more timely statistics designed to provide a more timely measure of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – showed that of the 22,000 arrivals, 15,000 were returning Australians.

    That compared to 1.7 million overseas arrivals in April 2019.

    “These large decreases reflect the travel restrictions progressively put in place by the Australian government from the beginning of February due to the outbreak of COVID-19,” the ABS said.

    Our two biggest groups of international travellers are from New Zealand and China. There were an estimated 320 Chinese citizens arriving in April, against 132,000 a year prior. Close to 1200 Kiwis arrived on our shores, versus 163,000 a year before.

    Border force information shows the state or territory clearance for each traveller, and in April there were zero international arrivals for Tasmania and ACT.

  21. thefrollickingmole
    #3452260, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Rescued from ye oldde thread.

    Infidel Tiger King

    I have always had time for him, but his column today means he must be executed.

    One moment its Christmas cards and wife swapping the next its feet first into the wood chipper. Cant you cut the poor chap some slack and just call for his ruin and exile?

  22. thefrollickingmole
    #3452261, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    There were 99 per cent fewer overseas arrivals in April versus the same month last year, as Australia closed its border and international travel ground to a near standstill.

    And yet Sydney airport shares will not bloody drop to my buy point!

  23. OldOzzie
    #3452262, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Mum on the dole says JobSeeker has completely changed her life – allowing her to buy a new fridge and stop skipping meals

    A mum has been able to buy a new fridge with COVID-19 JobSeeker payments
    Mandy Weber received $550 per fortnight before it was upped to about $1,100
    Ms Weber struggled to sleep because she was scared she couldn’t afford to e

  24. cuckoo
    #3452266, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    It has been noticed that the mobile phone “app” pushed with such heavy enthusiasm, even threats, last week by both Govts and the despicable MSM has quite suddenly been dropped from public notice. A sudden complete silence, in fact.

    That much is certainly true. The sudden silence about the app has been deafening. I had put it down to the Govt realising that the uptake curve is now deadlining, and that any further exhortations/threats to upload would be correctly seen as an admission of defeat. In fact I’ll lay down a prediction that the final number of downloads will become a state secret.

  25. Infidel Tiger King
    #3452268, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    There were 99 per cent fewer overseas arrivals in April versus the same month last year, as Australia closed its border and international travel ground to a near standstill.

    That has been the most pleasant thing about this wretched virus.

  26. cuckoo
    #3452269, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    The Federal Court has now ruled that NDIS funds can be used to procure the services of sex workers. Interestingly, the person who brought the claim was a woman. Her disability is multiple sclerosis and she fought this claim for four years.

  27. Infidel Tiger King
    #3452271, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:30 pm

    1.5 Million antibody tests bought by the government are useless.

    The federal government did not reveal which companies it bought the tests from.

    Ching Chongs Med Tests R Best is my guess.

  28. Chris
    #3452272, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    thefrollickingmole
    #3452260, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    Rescued from ye oldde thread.

    Infidel Tiger King

    I have always had time for him, but his column today means he must be executed.

    One moment its Christmas cards and wife swapping the next its feet first into the wood chipper. Cant you cut the poor chap some slack and just call for his ruin and exile?

    My son just wrote a poem about ‘the necessity of the executions the Party demanded’, added spice was he set it in Australia. Made me feel very keenly that my acceptance of the us-them distinction in Politics and public debate, to the extent that I had laughed at the mountain of skulls to follow ‘shut it down, fire them all.’
    I will now dissolve my plans for decorating lamp-posts with traitors.
    I guess that means that they might decorate one with me.

  29. Boambee John
    #3452273, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Former ANZ chief executive Mike Smith explained that with a touch of arrogance Australians believe that their democratic system is far superior to China and that we like to lecture the CCP, not only advocating our system but denigrating the CCP system. The CCP believe that their system with its central party control is far better for the CCP than a democracy because under their totalitarian system, those who oppose the central authorities do not fare well, raising many human rights issues in Australian terms, but not in CCP terms.

    I have made a few minor amendments to improve the accuracy.

  30. cuckoo
    #3452274, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Further to the NDIS sex worker thing, it must mean that the woman’s inability to obtain sex has nothing to do with her disability. If the American Gigolo can bonk her, so can any other man. It’s just that the other men aren’t interested.

  31. feelthebern
    #3452275, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:33 pm

    Who got the dosh for the 1.5 million tests?

  32. Eyrie
    #3452276, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    Gottliebson is a piece of work isn’t he? Bet he got more than 30 pieces of silver.

  33. vicki
    #3452277, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    My information is that the Apple IPhone operating system does not allow the bluetooth function to work as this “app” requires (apparently, only the Google Droidies work properly)

    That is certainly the experience in our household.

    After much deliberation (& extreme reluctance) husband & I agreed that we should fall in line with this one as we were keen to be able to have the connection traced if we should be unfortunate enough to contract the virus.

    Husband, who has an Android mobile phone was successful – with, I might add, phone assistance from the relevant authority. I, on the other hand, was unsuccessful, after many attempts, in downloading the App on to my Apple iPhone. I assumed this was because my phone is an antiquated 5S version & did not have the IOS sufficient for the download. But it would seem that the problems is with the bluetooth function and the IOS.

    None of which, incidentally, I comprehend in any meaningful way!

  34. Boambee John
    #3452278, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    I have made a few minor amendments to improve the
    BBS

    So this lack of comprehension skill was because you attended a sub-standard teachers’ college?

    The pelican has boasted previously about his “progressive Catholic education” in the 1950s/1960s.

    However, from his other statements, it seems that his last two years were at a state high school. Putting asside the loose description of”progressive” (in that era, it probably meant learning to read, write and calculate) perhaps the final two years destroyed the effects of the previous 10?

  35. Boambee John
    #3452279, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    Fisky

    Corporate Australia should be silenced and banned from any involvement in politics.

    The behaviour of corporate Australia is the principal reason that I don’t support reductions in company tax for major businesses. They offer no loyalty, they should not get any concessions. Tax reductions for loyal citizens only!

  36. Boambee John
    #3452281, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Re my post about the education of the pelican, copy and paste error in the first line, apologies.

  37. liliana
    #3452282, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    There were 99 per cent fewer overseas arrivals in April versus the same month last year, as Australia closed its border and international travel ground to a near standstill.

    Good – No travel for a while but it’s small price to pay for freedom from a pariah state. If only this was the outcome.

    I see they are buying up property again. Pity younger generations can’t see that in their lifetime they will become second class citizens in their own country.

  38. Infidel Tiger King
    #3452283, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Completely agree Boambee.

    I have been against corporate tax cuts for a long time and in fact have proposed massive corporate tax increases.

    It’s sound policy.

  39. harrys on the boat
    #3452285, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    There were 99 per cent fewer overseas arrivals in April versus the same month last year, as Australia closed its border and international travel ground to a near standstill.

    At least we won’t hear about the barrier reef for a couple of years as no-one will be going to it to see if its still alive or not.

    A 99% reduction in arrivals means 100% tourist decrease, with the border shut for a year. Good luck with that Sydney.

  40. harrys on the boat
    #3452286, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Any company that can employ a diversity or inclusion officer obviously has too much cash and should be taxed accordingly. Around 95-100%.

  41. Mark A
    #3452287, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    Infidel Tiger King
    #3452283, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Completely agree Boambee.

    I have been against corporate tax cuts for a long time and in fact have proposed massive corporate tax increases.

    It’s sound policy.

    Wait for the weighty rebuttals from the globalists quoting economic theory* from economists and their textbooks.

    * if those theories ever worked (and if they only would agree on at least one theory) we would all live in a land of milk and honey.

  42. Zatara
    #3452289, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:57 pm

    Right now it looks like Republicans won 3 races in California tonight, #CA25, SD 28, and AD38. Two of them will flip from D to R.

    What is most interesting about that is that the vote was taken entirely by mail, the scenario the Dem illegal ballot harvesters have been lusting for.

    It isn’t beyond imagination that the Dems let these elections go through to the goal in order to be able to point to them later in the more important elections in Nov saying “See, it’s fair. You even won the last one”.

    The US in general needs to get back to normal in-person voting with voter ID as the rule with absentee (mail in) ballots being the exception.

  43. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3452291, posted on May 13, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    we would all live in a land of milk and honey.

    Sadly we only live in a land of beef and barley. At least bat is off the menu. Anyone for beef stew?

