Coronavirus ‘emergency’ turns medicine into witchcraft

Posted on 6:02 pm, May 14, 2020 by currencylad

Why not just hang skulls and other voodoo warnings on the front fences of Queensland schools?

 
As for the “gravity of the situation,” nobody but the clinically vulnerable has even been endangered by this flu.

7 Responses to Coronavirus ‘emergency’ turns medicine into witchcraft

  1. notafan
    #3453488, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Does this woman have any idea how stupid she is?

    As for her contempt for non doctors.

    No surprises there.

    No credibility.

    None.

  2. Exit Stage Right
    #3453492, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    These people live in their own bubble.
    This daggy Qld Chief Health Officer has had this title since 2005. Time to go Jeanette, you don’t live in the real world.
    Pubs and restaurants open in Qld from this weekend. MAX 10 people at a time!. I venture that Jeanette Young and Brendan Murphy have never been in a pub in their lives. Nor has their livelihoods been interrupted.
    Fuck off you cretins. Hope the bug bites you on the arse.

  3. nfw
    #3453496, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Over the last decade I have really grown to like and admire Warren Mundine. His comment sums the situation up nicely.

  4. Infidel Tiger King
    #3453499, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    The war between the guaranteed pay cheque and the normal folk continues unabated.

  5. Herodotus
    #3453513, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    Could someone “message” the voters to let them know that electing left wing governments is not so much about “fairness” or “equality” or “da worker” as it is about chosen elites, funding of mates and useful idiots, and (most importantly) stacking the judicial system.

  6. Professor Fred Lemin
    #3453521, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    Everything will be all right when the Qld socialist government buys the now defunct airline , great idea when the socialist distancing laws will cut the number of passengers by 400 per cent ! Im sure the government ecommunists will find another money tree to pillage.

  7. Beachcomber
    #3453527, posted on May 14, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    There was never a new, deadly virus that would cause an epidemic. It has always been about creating a climate of fear. The leftist establishment and the media must be delighted at how easy it was, how effective it has been, and how it can be maintained possibly forever with new threats of danger.

