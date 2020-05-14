Crazed: the left’s endless war on science and rationality

• Ocasio-Cortez to co-chair Biden-Sanders campaign climate task force.
The week’s best-worst example of the left’s increasing hostility to reason, however, comes from Connecticut:
Attorneys representing three female high school track athletes in their effort to bar biological males from competing against them filed a motion on Saturday calling for the presiding judge to recuse himself after he forbade the attorneys from referring to the transgender athletes at issue as “males…”
During an April 16 conference call, District Judge Robert Chatigny chastised the ADF attorneys for referring to the male athletes seeking to compete in the women’s division as “males,” according to a transcript of the call obtained by National Review.
What I’m saying is you must refer to them as “transgender females” rather than as “males.” Again, that’s the more accurate terminology, and I think that it fully protects your client’s legitimate interests. Referring to these individuals as “transgender females” is consistent with science, common practice and perhaps human decency. To refer to them as “males,” period, is not accurate, certainly not as accurate, and I think it’s needlessly provocative. I don’t think that you surrender any legitimate interest or position if you refer to them as transgender females. That is what the case is about. This isn’t a case involving males who have decided that they want to run in girls’ events. This is a case about girls who say that transgender girls should not be allowed to run in girls’ events. So going forward, we will not refer to the proposed intervenors as “males”; understood?
In the motion filed Saturday, the ADF attorneys argue that Chatigyny’s order is “legally unprecedented” and disrupts the appearance of impartiality…
That’s putting it mildly.
The Trump administration supported the girls in a statement of interest filed by the Department of Justice in March. Attorney-General Bill Barr: “Allowing biological males to compete in all-female sports deprives women of the opportunity to participate fully and fairly in sports and is fundamentally unfair to female athletes.” Judge Chatigny – a well-known extremist – was appointed by Bill Clinton. In an infamous case, he threatened to have a lawyer disbarred if he didn’t appeal the death sentence of serial killer Michael Ross. Ross was convicted for murdering eight girls and young women. He was the last man executed in Connecticut.
Currently birth and death certification formally acknowledges the correct sex of an individual – male or female. In between those to occasions of record certain people, many in positions of influence and authority like the judge in this article, confirm their limited IQ by refusing to recognise the most basic biological fact that science has determined. Quite why they do this and what they expect to gain from denying the obvious is the real mystery.
The sooner a transgender “female” athlete competes at the olympics the better. Only when the travesty is forced into the limelight will there be a backlash against the fools who push this agenda. I thought this may have happened at the Commonwealth games with New Zealand’s record breaking athlete, however injury forced “her” withdrawl.
I say we simplify things and have an XX and an XY classification.
If women want to serve in combat with men, then they run around a track or chase a ball around a park with men too.
I have often wondered what AT&T’s game plan is with CNN but with Cretin Dumberg being used as a Wuhan Virus Flu expert it proves to me CNN is actually a video version of The Onion.
What?
No longer can “we ” say “boys will be boys”.
Another manifestation of poofter “marriage ” .
I always said it was the thin end of the wedge , the useless polliemaggot turnbull sneaked the law in the back door here , wasnt game to put it to a genuine referendum , sneaky bastards .
The survey was as genuine as climate computer modelling feed in lies out come lies .
Step 1, cut off “Andraya”‘s tackle.
Step 2, then decide whether he can compete in women’s events.
Would “Andraya” accept that as a process?
I feel sorry for the girl athletes in this – but from an overall perspective it’s “sow the wind, reap the whirlwind”. Feminists have been as responsible as anyone for the current insistence that ideology must dictate beliefs irrespective of facts and logic, and now they’re hoist on their own petard.
Maybe we should just abolish separate men’s and women’s sport – after all, we all know that women are “equal” to men, right?
Or, more seriously, abolish “men’s” sport and “women’s” sport and replace them with “Y chromosome sport” and “non-Y chromosome sport”. After all, how (if at all) sport gets divided is just a societal choice, not a fundamental reality of the universe [says he, knowing that “activists” will eventually label that view to be “hate speech” against transgenders’ “rights” to beat the shit out of XX chromosome people in full body contact sports].
Another example of “the left’s endless war on science and rationality” is the news that Queensland fudged the schools issue on purpose. Sorry, I should have written “lied”.
Jeannette Young, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer believed “evidence showed schools were not a high-risk environment for the spread of the virus”.
But she felt that “closing them down would help people understand the gravity of the situation”.
Young added: “If you go out to the community and say, ‘this is so bad, we can’t even have schools, all schools have got to be closed’, you are really getting to people.
“So sometimes it’s more than just the science and the health, it’s about the messaging.” (h/t Bolt)
We must treat everyone like little children and scare them with tales of the bogyman so that they will do as they are told.