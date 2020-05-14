Employment has just gone over a cliff II

Readers will recall that a few weeks ago I guesstimated that unemployment for April would be 11.8%.

That was predicated on the notion that people sitting at home collecting JobKeeper payments were basically unemployed even if the ABS would define them as being employed.

To be clear – the ABS are going to come up with a very different number simply because they will be adjusting for a participation rate that is currently (very) biased due to government intervention. That shouldn’t be construed to be a criticism of the JobKeeper policy – but we should be aware that the unemployment figures coming out of the ABS for the next while will not be a true reflection of the actual state of unemployment because of methodological considerations that made good sense most of the time. This is just not one of those times.

So today the ABS announced a 6.2% unemployment rate for April – up from 5.2% in March.

That doesn’t look too bad. But the devil is in the detail – the number of people ‘underemployed’ has increased dramatically and the number of hours worked has dropped.

So again – some very rough and ready back of the envelope calculations. Last month I used March data and additional information to guesstimate April unemployment. This month I’m using April data to guesstimate April unemployment.

First thing I looked at the number of hours worked in April. The last time a similar number of hours were worked in the Australian economy was February 2015. I then used the number of employed from that month as a proxy for the number of employed people in April 2020 (it is lot lower than the ABS estimate – but the ABS is counting JobKeeper recipients as being employed). I calculate an employment to population ratio, plug that into the very rough and ready relationship I calculated last month between unemployment rates and employment to population rates and out pops my new guesstimate for April: 8.7%.

So the headline ABS unemployment figure of 6.2% can be described as being a ‘good news’ story. To be sure things could be a lot worse. But let’s not kid ourselves. There is economic pain out there – consistent with an increase in unemployment over one month from about 5% to between 8% and 9%.