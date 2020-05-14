Forget about the cost of RE. Not fair!

Another day, another surprise from the Wind lobby!
Comparing the different forms of generation based purely on price is outdated and is working against the energy transition.
Fancy that! Don’t worry about the cost, look at the System Value.
Read and weep. Yes it is the same link, posted again so you don’t have to waste time going back to find it. But feel free to read it twice anyway.
Meanwhile in the outside world the wind in SE Australia is generating 5% of the power required to cook you breakfast and boil your morning beverage, not to mention the lights, trains, traffic lights cash registers, petrol pumps and ATMs and heating.
Never mind the quality, feel the width. I smell a faint odour of panic , they must feel that people are starting to notice to have this spiel. After all wind and solat are free arent they? and what about “downward pressure on prices? and we are we suddenly worried about cost now?
5% of the power, 100% of the problems with power.
Politicians, you are failures.
Media, you are complicit in the big scam.
Shame on both.
Now, why would an energy source that is so much cheaper than coal (yeah, sure it is) not want to be compared on price?
Why not talk up your competitive advantage…unless it isn’t, of course.
High market value is entirely due to subsidies and regulation (by allowing non-dispatchable and dispatchable generation into the same market at the same price +subsidies). In effect, an inferior product is guaranteed a market and paid a cross subsidy. That’s value?