Forget about the cost of RE. Not fair!

Another day, another surprise from the Wind lobby!

Comparing the different forms of generation based purely on price is outdated and is working against the energy transition.

Fancy that! Don’t worry about the cost, look at the System Value.

Read and weep. Yes it is the same link, posted again so you don’t have to waste time going back to find it. But feel free to read it twice anyway.

Meanwhile in the outside world the wind in SE Australia is generating 5% of the power required to cook you breakfast and boil your morning beverage, not to mention the lights, trains, traffic lights cash registers, petrol pumps and ATMs and heating.