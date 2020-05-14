If the solution is more expensive & unreliable RE as per the AEMO and the Government

Posted on 11:29 am, May 14, 2020 by Rafe Champion

What was the problem?

Discuss.

Wind power running at 2% of total demand. The wind map on the side of this display shows that there is next to no wind predicted for Victoria and southern NSW  for 4pm tomorrow (Friday 15).  There very little wind there at present (noon Thursday) according to the current numbers in the chart.

Liberty Quote – Of all the expedients employed by the democratic state to require or justify over-expansion of government, the exaggeration of risk has been used to inflate the use of national ‘social’ insurance.  — Arthur Seldon

 

5 Responses to If the solution is more expensive & unreliable RE as per the AEMO and the Government

  1. Angus Black
    #3453118, posted on May 14, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    Meanwhile, in Tasmania, we remain largely powered by baseload hydro, which (although carbon free) is hated by the Greens.

    The campaign has nothing to do with carbon, it is aimed directly at societal destruction.

    Logic will not win you your argument, I’m afraid.

  2. chaamjamal
    #3453119, posted on May 14, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    “the exaggeration of risk has been used to inflate the use of national ‘social’ insurance”

    The way climate science does that is to express uncertainty not as variance but as confidence intervals and then to interpret the high end of that interval as if it were information.

    How this is done:
    https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/04/22/climate-science-uncertainty/

    An example from climate science
    https://tambonthongchai.com/2020/05/11/slr-fearology/

  3. stevem
    #3453121, posted on May 14, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    That’s 2% of a vastly reduced demand!

  4. Angus Black
    #3453122, posted on May 14, 2020 at 12:16 pm

    BTW is Arthur Sheldon related to the infinitely more famous “Hari”?

  5. BoyfromTottenham
    #3453124, posted on May 14, 2020 at 12:21 pm

    Exactly. Thanks, Rafe.
    For the life of me I cannot understand why anyone in the federal cabinet ever did or now believes that ‘renewables’ (and their horrendous, massive and mostly hidden subsidies, thanks mainly to the obscene RET legislation) make any sense at all – either technically or economically.
    I truly hope that the economic wreckage caused by their response to COVID-19 (like ‘the threat of being hung tomorrow…’, as the old saying goes) causes their minds to focus wonderfully on the real threats and problems that Australia faces, instead of the false threats and imagined problems of the past decades of CAGW.
    I am sure we will all watch this space with great interest.

