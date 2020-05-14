bigot, charlatan, crook, impostor, phony, trickster, bluffer, cheat, deceiver, dissembler. fake, faker, fraud, malingerer, masquerader, mountebank, pharisee, playactor, poser, pretender, swindler, con artist , and now … Norway.

The Australian reported that Norway’s sovereign wealth fund was divesting of Australian companies that either produced coal or used coal to produce energy.

The world’s biggest sovereign wealth fund has ousted AGL Energy from its $1tn ($1.5tn) investment portfolio and put mining giant BHP in the sin bin over the duo’s exposure to thermal coal.

Norway’s central bank, Norges, said Australia’s largest electricity generator was dumped from the fund after new coal thresholds were introduced.

On a per capita scale, Norway is the largest oil producer in the world and continues to be. Its sovereign wealth fund owes its entire existence to oil production and continues to. While this country (Norway) is extracting oil and selling it where it can, its wealth fund is threatening companies around the world if they continue to produce or use fossil fuels … only not the kind it extracts. Remind me again how bad is China.

The Norwegian fund has prohibited investments in companies with more than 30 per cent of their operations in coal or those that extract more than 20m tonnes of coal annually.

and

The divestments reflect a growing shift among pension and sovereign wealth funds to chop fossil fuel exposure as part of efforts to combat climate change and meet the goals of the Paris climate accord which aims to limit warming to well below 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels.