Miracle On The Nod, Son

Cameron Dick pitches for emergency landing
JUST four days into the job and Jackie Trad’s successor as Queensland Treasurer, Cameron Dick, has signaled an intention to buy a one billion-dollar-plus stake in Virgin Australia on behalf of virtually bankrupt taxpayers. It’s a surprising decision given that the new Treasurer was expected to be a more sober master of Queensland’s accounts after the scatterbrained Trad era – for a fortnight or so, at least. Mr Dick says banks and bond holders will have to “take a haircut” during any negotiations to lock in a bailout. It may well come to severe barber-work for those players but as things stand it’s mere confidence trickery to speak as though Queensland has them over the proverbial barrel rather than the other way ’round. A tourism-led recovery for the state is crucial, post virus shutdowns, and is unlikely to materialise without a second carrier. The Treasurer’s fellow Queenslander, Peter Dutton, has ridiculed the idea:
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton labelled the move “laughable”, saying “Premier Palaszczuk has almost bankrupted Queensland, and now in the middle of a crisis they want to buy an airline”.
Mr Dick said he was “really disappointed” by the comments, given Mr Dutton is a Queenslander.
“I just don’t understand why Peter Dutton doesn’t want to stand up for Queenslanders and Queensland jobs — it doesn’t make any sense to me,” Mr Dick said.
“But I’m not worried about him — he’s got enough trouble with cruise ships — that’s the form of transport he needs to worry about.”
Leaving aside the closing rejoinder – which, in the circumstances (death), was both thoughtless and wide of the mark anyway – a member of the Morrison government is not well placed to laugh at bailouts and orchestrated bankruptcy. Mr Dutton doesn’t have a fiscally disciplined leg to stand on. Virgin Australia is seeking $1.4 billion and Mr Dick says he’s considering it to “save” 5000 jobs. That’s close to a million dollars for every three jobs in the company’s Queensland workforce. The forms of socialist madness currently running rampant in Australia are many and varied but the expenditure of non-existent money is something set apart. Governments LNP and Labor are now making Rex Connor look like Milton Friedman.
Rex was, as I remember, to get money from Iraq. Qld using whose money? Taxpayers probably.
As a Queenslander I find myself wondering why Cameron the Dick won’t “stand up” for Queensland by being responsible about debt, but then it was the fear that the bloated Public Sector may have needed a haircut under Campbell Newman that led to the reelection of Labour. I think its been Labour’s plan to have everyone on some form of public dole such that they would never vote Labor out.
They don’t play a long game. If the QLD gov so desperate to spend money they don’t have best build some power plants and encourage new business into the State with cheap power, they would create more than 5000 jobs.
The buyer would be QIC which us loaded with public servants super money.
Wow. This money will dissapear into thin air like the unfunded super liability Kennett inherited after Cain/Kirner years.
If so, that’s good news for the time being at least.
Except for the precedent it sets of super money being used to “save” jobs rather than for the fund members’ retirements.
But in due course the airline would go bust again, then the superannuants would need to be bailed out by… guess who?
Queensland must be desperate to catch up to Victoristan. Social one day, Socialist the next.
Let it die, another airline(s) will start and employ Queenslanders, provided airport fees and government regulations are relaxed to make it viable.
Haha I wonder how they will handle seeing their superannuation savings evaporate? Not backed by taxpayers eh?
Queensland could ‘allow ‘ businesses to reopen.
Revolutionary I know.
These are the sort of businesses Australian superfunds should be buying.
There is more than enough money floating around here.
No need for filthy ChiCom cashola.
Unless the “investment” is a dud and the government is left with unfunded liabilities.
How to make a millions dollars? Start with a billion and buy an airline.
Now who said that?
You would have to have a bad case of Schadenfreude to not feel a little bit sorry for Dick.
There he was, smartest man in the party room, brain the size of a planet, just waiting for bizarre Campbell Newman to evaporate at the end of a second term. Happy to have nice, but dopey, Palacechook hold the Leader of Opposition poison chalice for the first election, before handing over to him for the win at the second.
Only she went and fucking won a Bradbury, didn’t she?
He’s never bothered to hide his resentment and contempt.
How to make a million dollars? Start with a billion and buy an airline.
Now who said that?
Jeff Hook would never get away with that version of a big-nosed Levantine pawnbroker these days.
Ok may have to backtrack as they say qic is the organiser of the bid and wouls manage it for
Qld govt.
They are being a bit clever with their wording here and it could mean qld govt interest is through govt backed securities or actual funds, and not solely a qic fund.
Sorry for any misleading as I had read qic owned and managed infrastructure for clients and govt so was weird working out qld govt stake.
I really believe qld govt won’t stump up anything other than bid outlays in this scheme- they literally have an empty bank and can’t borrow for shit like this.