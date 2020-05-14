Miracle On The Nod, Son

Cameron Dick pitches for emergency landing

JUST four days into the job and Jackie Trad’s successor as Queensland Treasurer, Cameron Dick, has signaled an intention to buy a one billion-dollar-plus stake in Virgin Australia on behalf of virtually bankrupt taxpayers. It’s a surprising decision given that the new Treasurer was expected to be a more sober master of Queensland’s accounts after the scatterbrained Trad era – for a fortnight or so, at least. Mr Dick says banks and bond holders will have to “take a haircut” during any negotiations to lock in a bailout. It may well come to severe barber-work for those players but as things stand it’s mere confidence trickery to speak as though Queensland has them over the proverbial barrel rather than the other way ’round. A tourism-led recovery for the state is crucial, post virus shutdowns, and is unlikely to materialise without a second carrier. The Treasurer’s fellow Queenslander, Peter Dutton, has ridiculed the idea:

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton labelled the move “laughable”, saying “Premier Palaszczuk has almost bankrupted Queensland, and now in the middle of a crisis they want to buy an airline”. Mr Dick said he was “really disappointed” by the comments, given Mr Dutton is a Queenslander. “I just don’t understand why Peter Dutton doesn’t want to stand up for Queenslanders and Queensland jobs — it doesn’t make any sense to me,” Mr Dick said. “But I’m not worried about him — he’s got enough trouble with cruise ships — that’s the form of transport he needs to worry about.”



Leaving aside the closing rejoinder – which, in the circumstances (death), was both thoughtless and wide of the mark anyway – a member of the Morrison government is not well placed to laugh at bailouts and orchestrated bankruptcy. Mr Dutton doesn’t have a fiscally disciplined leg to stand on. Virgin Australia is seeking $1.4 billion and Mr Dick says he’s considering it to “save” 5000 jobs. That’s close to a million dollars for every three jobs in the company’s Queensland workforce. The forms of socialist madness currently running rampant in Australia are many and varied but the expenditure of non-existent money is something set apart. Governments LNP and Labor are now making Rex Connor look like Milton Friedman.