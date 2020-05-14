The corona virus agenda

It has been my view from the start that the CV lockdown has been the last (hopefully the last) throw of the dice to steal the presidential election in November. The Democrats, like the left in general, care nothing about anyone, except themselves. Their aim is power, not social welfare. The lockdowns across the world following the coronavirus outbreak is their effort to take the election if they can just bamboozle enough of the population, and mix it in with just enough of their usual corrupt electoral practices. But this latest stunt is the most sickening and vile of all of the efforts they have ever undertaken if that is indeed what they have done. We here in Australia are just following the lead set in the USA.
Let’s review the evidence: Wuhan Virus Watch: Over Half of All U.S. Deaths Have Occurred in Just Five States. Guess which ones (as shown on the map below).
Of the nearly 80,000 deaths from the virus in this country as of Saturday afternoon, nearly 48,700, or about 60 percent, had occurred in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
New York remains the hardest-hit state of any in the country by far, having logged nearly 27,000 deaths as of Saturday afternoon. The next-hardest-hit state, New Jersey, had recorded over 9,100.
What a surprise. These are all Democratic states. And then there’s New York, you say. So add this in next: Cuomo’s COVID-19 Panic Killed Thousands In Nursing Homes.
Over the weekend, Democrat Cuomo announced that nursing homes would no longer have to accept patients discharged from hospitals who were COVID-19 positive. Which leads to a question: Why in the world were they required to do so before?
Why? Because this way more people would die. Same states you might have noticed.
Let’s pile on a bit. From: Gov. Cuomo admits he was wrong to order nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients. There’s more here than just an admission of guilt and incompetence:
While the gov’s people imply that some homes simply misunderstood the rules, the real message to operators was that declaring themselves overwhelmed would put their licenses at risk.
Notably, the chief of one Cobble Hill facility not only had his request for PPE denied, he got turned down cold when he then asked to transfer patients.
Then, too, Zucker’s Department of Health has issued other heartless orders during this crisis — the now-rescinded “don’t even try to resuscitate” mandate to EMTs for cardiac-arrest cases, as well as telling at least one home it was OK to keep staffers on the job after they’d tested positive.
To which may be added this: Why an added month of lockdown will devastate New York small businesses.
As the shutdown drags on, New York officials fear that half the city’s smallest businesses are going to fail. Restaurants, bars, shops and salons will become boarded-up storefronts. Neighborhoods will feel like ghost towns.
It’s a grim prospect, yet officials seem ready to let it happen. Gem Spa in the East Village, known since the 1920s for its egg creams, is shutting for good, and the Strand, the iconic book store, says it may also.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn’t indicated when the city will reopen as part of his multiphase reopening plan. Mayor Bill de Blasio hinted on Monday that the process might start sometime in June, but in recent days he has also said reopening is “a few months away at minimum.”
None of this has anything to do with saving lives, specially in New York, since the aim almost entirely is to do what they can to stop Donald Trump from being re-elected. They are sick evil people but the evidence seems to be only one way. To create just enough momentum away from the President to elect a Democrat.
Its’ pretty clear that while the virus may have started as an accident the chicoms decided at some point to share it with the rest of the world, so it’s not just demoscats that will sacrifice lives for power.
This is seriously bat-shit insane.
Don’t confuse incompetence with conspiracy.
The extended lock-downs are an attempt to steal the election, but not the deaths.
The Dems are evil, but not that evil I hope.
Anyway, it’s not working, as the results in California showed.
When I read what Governor Cuomo ordered I thought surely not, somebody must have misunderstood. But it appears he knew all along what he wanted done which is downright evil as he must have realised what would be the result. The families of the dead residents must sue Governor Death or the same will happen again.
Australia did follow the New York lead, or at least NSW Health Dept when they sent departmental personnel to Newmarch House with contaminated gear they used on board the Ruby Princess. Not only do we have Keystone Kops we also have Keystone medics. So much has been revealed about our best and so-called brightest, none of them are worth half what they are paid.
Does bat shit have a hyphen?
It is bat-shit insane, specially if it’s true. It has looked this way since February to me. I could be wrong, but on the evidence so far, I also could be right. The heavy death toll in Democrat states, specially with the evidence of how they are lying to increase the measured numbers of CV-deaths, has only increased my suspicions. There are so many agendas that have been set in play since this began it is quite terrifying. If you don’t think this is one strand of thought among these people, you should have a look at the past history of parties of the left.
Weird how the MSM doesn’t hold Cuomo to account.
Isn’t it?
Yes, they are that evil as exemplified by the Pennsylvania Health Secretary who moved her own mother out of a nursing home and into a hotel yet all other residents were stuck in the death traps. They know what they are doing, they are all sociopaths.
No, they are all one group, the in-group, nobody else matters.
And De Blasio.
Even NYT says 60% of all US covid cases are due to their mismanagement.
After what was discover about Obamagate this week, nothing should surprise.
This is the second coup attempt.
I’ve had a feeling for while that this is a get Trump thing.
IT’s pretty clear that there has been a push for world socialist government by the UN with an elite which people like Downer and Bishop think they are part of. The EU is a test run. Probably goes back to 1948 at least. Most western politicians seem/seemed to be pretty much onboard. Trump and Brexit are a massive blow to this secret program (which becomes more and more obvious as each year goes by). Therefore no act is to low for the Blairs, Bushes and Soroses of this world.
Deaths are not due to incompetence. Let us see why they would ORDER old folks homes to take COVID-19 positive residents.
Each oldie in a care facility would easily cost between $50,000 and $100,000 per annum.
Kill off 5,000 and you save your failing state finances between $250,000,000 and $500,000,000 per annum.
Enough incentive you think?
There was also that state/city health chief (can’t remember which state/city) who took HER MOTHER out of a facility all the while telling others they must stay in the facilities.
OK to kill others moms, but not your own. THESE PEOPLE ARE EVIL, pure and simple.
This is seriously bat-shit insane.
The post, or the actions described in the post?
I was wondering that too BJ
Cuomo sends infected to car homes rather than prepared hospital ship.
China closes internal flight routes to/from Wuhan but maintains international routes.
At some stage somebody or some group thought disembarking a couple thousand people from the Ruby Princess made rational sense.
Residents die in Newmarch House when specialist Covid wards are basically empty.
UK has massive lockdown but continues international flights with no inbound screening or quarantine.
Some governments link easing of restrictions to arrival of a Cornavirus vaccine , which has never previously been achieved.
So many odd decisions and actions, and I didnt even include Andrews mind numbing control freakery.
Remember (how could you forget FFS) we cant get complacent
And when Brett Crozier desperately sought permission to disembark his crew to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 on his ship, Donald Trump supported his sacking.
Yeah the yookay thing is nonsensical- do all the disembarking travelers have to go straight into lock down? Again I ask are the Royals in protecting the freedom of their subjects? Na
Does bat shit have a hyphen?
No, but Chi-nah does.