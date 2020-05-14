The Young Disgrace

MY thanks to Twostix – site master of every PR scam on the go surrounding the phony war on coronavirus – for alerting me earlier today to Dr Jeannette Young’s admission that she mum-lied to the Queensland public about the safety of schools. She wanted to teach non-essentials a lesson about the alleged “gravity” of the pandemic. I followed it up (below) via Adam Creighton. I add my WTF to Warren Mundine’s. Note that his “WTF!!!!” wasn’t a question, as it customarily is. Mundine knows what without asking. This ‘crisis’ has become an elitist ruse to con the public into believing the destruction of their lives and businesses was justified.
But this isn’t the only propaganda out of Dr Young’s office. She’s also behind the so-called no jab-no play diktat governing the resumption of the NRL season. Players who refuse a flu shot – on personal, religious or any non-medical grounds – are banned by Dr Young from training or playing in (or for) a Queensland team. It isn’t clear from which legal head of power the state’s Chief Health (and Messaging) Officer decrees that adults accept an unnecessary injection in order to play football. No such law exists. A flu vaccination cannot prevent coronavirus infection but the nominal justification for the policy is that it will prevent a flu-COVID double. The real reason is that she wants the public to believe that a liberty has been granted by her but only under dictatorially solemn conditions. The crisis-giddy Scott Morrison agrees with the bans. He likened the issue to one he dealt earlier in his career: “When I was social services minister, I started the ‘no jab, no play’ rule in the childcare facilities,” he boasted. “And I think the same rule applies [in the NRL] – no jab, no play.”
See, adults are now children. Their livelihoods are play. Scott and Jeanette are their mums and dads.
For disrespecting her bosses (Queensland taxpayers) on a subject of true solemnity – namely, their children’s safety and educations – Dr Young should be cashiered forthwith.
• Labor-approved killing of babies born alive after failed abortions (2005-2015, Queensland alone): 204+.
• People killed pursuant to the Andrews Labor government’s legalisation of medical homicide: 130+
• Swine flu deaths in Rudd-era Australia (2009) – reported by the Department of Health: 191.
• Coronavirus deaths in Australia: 98.
A flu vaccination doesn’t really prevent influenza infection either- it just reduces the risk of infection by up to several percentage points, and possibly reduces the severity of the illness with a counterbalancing effect of reducing, over time, the efficiency of innate and adaptive immunity to a range of infectious agents.
The law that gives her the powers is the QLD Public Health Act 2005, chapter 8. Once a public health emergency is declared the CHO is given very wide ranging powers to direct almost anything be done, or not be done.
Search most news sites in vain for any mention of this, yet it should be front page 24/7.
The rot goes deep in the Deep State.
Joe Public’s been reamed with a pineapple in the ‘no jerb, no play’ rule by our betters.
I think there is an over arching issue here of NRL players (and their WAGS) lowering the social status of the league. Vaccine hesitancy is a new form.of anti social behaviour, it and is particularly hypocritical for NRL players and their WAGS who are in the popular imagination covered in tattoos, full of lip filler and botox.
From a sporting leagues point of view. Players are expensive. Influenza kills a bunch of young people unexpectedly most years. Though most likely the disease will sideline players who will attract customers whilst generating unhelpful anti-vax headlines. Getting entire clubs vaccinated (im assuming that imcludes physios, coaches etc) with a cheap and incredibly safe vaccine, at worst you have a crap couple of days with a temperature – it is a super logical decision to protect their investments. Players refusing are, in economic terms, free riders.