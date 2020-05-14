The Young Disgrace

MY thanks to Twostix – site master of every PR scam on the go surrounding the phony war on coronavirus – for alerting me earlier today to Dr Jeannette Young’s admission that she mum-lied to the Queensland public about the safety of schools. She wanted to teach non-essentials a lesson about the alleged “gravity” of the pandemic. I followed it up (below) via Adam Creighton. I add my WTF to Warren Mundine’s. Note that his “WTF!!!!” wasn’t a question, as it customarily is. Mundine knows what without asking. This ‘crisis’ has become an elitist ruse to con the public into believing the destruction of their lives and businesses was justified.

But this isn’t the only propaganda out of Dr Young’s office. She’s also behind the so-called no jab-no play diktat governing the resumption of the NRL season. Players who refuse a flu shot – on personal, religious or any non-medical grounds – are banned by Dr Young from training or playing in (or for) a Queensland team. It isn’t clear from which legal head of power the state’s Chief Health (and Messaging) Officer decrees that adults accept an unnecessary injection in order to play football. No such law exists. A flu vaccination cannot prevent coronavirus infection but the nominal justification for the policy is that it will prevent a flu-COVID double. The real reason is that she wants the public to believe that a liberty has been granted by her but only under dictatorially solemn conditions. The crisis-giddy Scott Morrison agrees with the bans. He likened the issue to one he dealt earlier in his career: “When I was social services minister, I started the ‘no jab, no play’ rule in the childcare facilities,” he boasted. “And I think the same rule applies [in the NRL] – no jab, no play.”

See, adults are now children. Their livelihoods are play. Scott and Jeanette are their mums and dads.

For disrespecting her bosses (Queensland taxpayers) on a subject of true solemnity – namely, their children’s safety and educations – Dr Young should be cashiered forthwith.

• People drowned at sea while the Rudd and Gillard governments refused to lock down our borders:

• Labor-approved killing of babies born alive after failed abortions (2005-2015, Queensland alone):

• People killed pursuant to the Andrews Labor government’s legalisation of medical homicide:

• Swine flu deaths in Rudd-era Australia (2009) – reported by the Department of Health:

