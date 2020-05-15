Consider this

The opening paragraph from an article in today’s Australian Financial Review. Yes financial review:
The Morrison government’s decision to inject “sovereign risk” into superannuation by allowing people to access their retirement savings early will lead to lower returns for members, Hostplus chief executive David Elia has warned.
Now this is an innovative interpretation of sovereign risk – allowing citizens to access their savings.
Novel don’t you think.
Wonder what Elia had to say about the Government’s tinkering with policies that affect SMSFs? Crickets would that be.
Sovereign risk. Right.
Always bet on self interest.
Does it even make sense to talk about sovereign risk in relation to a creature which was created by and is 100% regulated by government?
Industry Supers management virtue signalling and pandeering to Green agendas is a far greater risk to member returns.
Maybe sovereign risk for rent seeking fund managers.
It’s insane.
Threatening union superannuation slush funds is being proclaimed by an ostensibly pro business news outlet as *sovereign risk*.
These chancers and leeches destroy the language and the economy.