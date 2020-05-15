It’s worse than that Jim …

Adam Creighton has a very scary statistic in the Australian today:

More than 72 per cent of the nation­’s 13.2 million-strong labour force is now employed by federal, state or local governments, supported by JobKeeper or in receipt of JobSeeker.

As scary as that statistic is – it gets worse.

72% of the work force is not employed by various levels of government. The word ’employed’ suggests some sort of work. No – this is not a snarky comment about public servants not working.

The problem is that many (most?) of the people on JobKeeper are not working. The fact that the government has massively expanded the welfare system is problematic in itself. As Adam Creighton says:*

Then there’s the cost: 28 per cent of the workforce can’t carry everyone else for long.

Imagine we were at war – 72% of the population could very easily be engaged working for the government. Either shooting at foreigners or working in factories manufacturing weapon systems. Perhaps some people get utility from this sort of thing – but more or less this is unproductive activity. Now sure there may be value in maintaining sovereignty and civilian R&D spin-offs in future and so on. I’m not interested in a debate along those lines. The point here is that we could have a situation where 72% of the working population works for the government.

That is a better situation than what we have now.

The economic ‘glue’ that holds our current economic infrastructure (no – I’m not talking about roads and stuff) together is eroding. So people are getting out of the habit of going to work. Relationships between employers and employees are breaking down. Business relationships and interconnections are breaking down. The size of the economy is falling and many coordination functions that previously existed are becoming redundant.

The amount of value being created in the economy is falling. That is the problem. Not that value is being distorted (i.e. if we were at war) but not being created. The interrelationships between economic actors are being broken down. Many of the firms that existed just two months ago are gone. If they still do exist many of them are zombie firms. Many of the employment opportunities of just two months ago are gone. It may be the case that many career paths are gone too.

As big a problem as 72% of the working population being employed by the government would be, the problem Australia currently faces is that many of those people are not working.

*Some academic economist would likely say that the welfare payments are a transfer and not a cost.