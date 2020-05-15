NEWS of “green bans” mastermind and one-time BLF leader Jack Mundey’s death at the weekend, aged 90, has been met with predictably adulatory encomiums from the likes of Adam Bandt (“a visionary”), Greens NSW MP David Shoebridge (“a champion”), federal Labor MP Brendan O’Connor (“courage”), Bob Brown (“courageous”) and several others – including ACTU secretary Sally McManus. Mundey was a Communist Party member from the late 1950s until its dissolution in 1991. He was the Party’s candidate for a state seat in 1978. This means, in some measure, that he approved of violence – in theory, at least – being let loose on a scale never seen before in history. The violence – against the wretched and the powerless – was reality, not theory: the world’s communist states killed 100 million people. Not cottoning on to that for 35 years – or being conscious of it but not acting – should have been a red flag, as it were, to Mundey being invested with an AO. It’s unlikely an ex-Nazi would be so honoured – no matter how much he’d done for ‘progressive’ causes.

Parts of Sydney are unquestionably more beautiful now because of the green bans – The Rocks, Kelly’s Bush and Woolloomooloo being a few of the most cited examples. Whether dozens – if not hundreds – of property owners of the 1970s would thank the BLF for its benevolence is another matter. That they and the politicians who represented them were indifferent to heritage and had to be reined in by a communist-led union, however, doesn’t say much for their judgement.

The question is, does saving an urban precinct here and there offset dedicated support for global tyranny and homicidal mayhem? It has become the norm in Australia for old comms to be regarded fondly by middle-class politicos and journalists for what they see as the former’s spirited dalliance with the Reds. Communists meant well, after all – unlike that Francoist, Santamaria. No AO for Bob. (Not that he would have accepted one). People like Phillip Adams like reminding others of their good-old-days membership of the Party to burnish their bios with a raffish dash of salad days Leninism.

I’m not quite sure whether it’s exculpatory or damning that Mundey’s communism was so obviously pretentious and fake. He realised the new class, university-educated Whitlamites had become more influential in the labour movement than navvies. That he held sway over both cohorts – old and new – is testament to his political skill. He was also considered incorruptible. But he never apologised for aligning himself – foolishly and shamefully – with communism. In a 2011 speech, he merely lamented that “the Party had failed socialism.” A degree of farcical hypocrisy was central to his activism, as it is today for the luvvie luminaries mentioned above who lionised him for “courage.” Nobody ever believed builders’ labourers agonised over how best to save rickety terrace houses or gay collegians (“Pink Bans” followed the green). They were used to advance posh leftist causes and paid with improved conditions on site.

As for the built environment, in a letter to the Sydney Morning Herald in 1972, Mundey declared that members of the BLF – renowned aesthetes – would no longer erect “ugly unimaginative architecturally-bankrupt blocks of concrete and glass.” How odd that he and President Trump had something in common. Mundey came from a tough background and made it to the top in a tough world. A fake commo but a real battler.