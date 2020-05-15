Jim Barber on Australian universities

Jim Barber is a former deputy vice-chancellor at RMIT University. He was brought in by Margaret Gardner to be her right hand man when she became VC in the mid-noughties. Jim is quietly spoken. He was also a very, very effective administrator. But with that assessment in the background, I want to point to a very powerful op-ed that he has published in The Australian:
The problem is that governments tired of hearing universities complain about underfunding long before the coronavirus arrived. The federal government and for that matter much of the Australian public either don’t care or don’t believe them.
This is because everyone except the universities themselves realise that radical reform is long overdue. The universities’ business model is outdated and expensive and if any good can come of this coronavirus disaster for universities, maybe it is that they will finally embrace change.
That second paragraph is both damning and true.
Jim Barber makes 5 points:
- There are too many universities in Australia.
- People need to realise that education is now a marketplace.
- Universities should stop spending so much money on buildings.
- Universities need to change their employment practices.
- Universities need to stop obstruction innovation.
Yep – those points are all more or less true. I do want to quibble slightly on point 3. One of Margaret Gardner’s finest achievements (she has many and I’m a huge fan of hers) was refurbishing those ghastly brutalist concrete blocks that were an eye-sore at the bottom of Swanston Street.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Australia had a globalised university sector that served a global market. As I’ve been arguing the size of the global market has collapsed. Industries that serve a large global market are now mis-sized. The Australian university sector is too big relative to the size of the global economy, let alone the size of the Australian economy. Downsizing is painful. Not only should some institutions exit the market, I suspect all universities will have to shrink in size.
Jim Barber has this to say:
Australian universities have been churning out research publications at an average annual increase of around three per cent per annum for the last decade or so. Universities are also teaching more students per academic staff member than they used to.
All this growth has been taken out of the hides of an army of casually employed tutors and lecturers who endure sweat shop conditions in order to generate revenue that is diverted into research and the lifestyles of their tenured colleagues.
There are many sides to every story and horror-stories (for and against casuals) abound. But I think that perspective is about right. A large part of this relates to an unwillingness to engage in labour savings reforms. There is a hostility to using multiple choice questions for testing and examination purposes. Then for many years people used to hand mark multiple choice question tests and exams! A couple of years ago I suggested looking at AI to grade exams and tests and people carried on like I was a mass-murderer. But people – casuals – get paid (extra) to mark exams.
What Jim Barber doesn’t touch on – is the growth in administration. When the minions have minions there is a problem. It is worse than it looks. Already more than half of university employees are administrators and are employed as administrators. But there is also a growing number of nominally academic staff who are increasingly engaged in administrative work.
Anyway I could probably rant for hours on this topic. Read Jim Barber’s piece. It is the most sensible thing you’ll have read on Australian universities in a long time.
Brushing off my 30 year old scepticism about the Dawkins reforms … where is the evidence of scale economies that says larger institutions are better? Was creating the generalised institutions of today really an advance on the structures of the early 70s, when there were many fewer ‘universities’ and many more specialist training institutions – teachers’ colleges, Institutes of Technology, and specialist accountancy schools?
I don’t think that is quite the argument I’m making here. But your point is well made – I don’t think the traditional university model scaled well.
The Commonwealth takeover of the unis by Whitlam was the start of the march of the administrators to the top of the institution because the central funding was a bureaucratic empire builders delight (see Parkinson’s Law). Some can still remember when the administration of the (very much smaller) universities consisted of a Bursar and a handful of staff while the faculties looked after themselves.
My observation was directed at item 1. I agree we have too many institutions that are too similar: the institutions of 1989 (when the last big wave of mergers started) were more diverse, though even by then there had been pressure for all the teachers colleges to become ‘Colleges of Advanced Education’, add on soft Arts-like courses (‘liberal studies’, ‘communications’), and merge into larger multi-campus institutions – all of which seemed to involve further levels of administrative staff, and once-off promotions of the academic staff.
@ Rafe
TBF, it started earlier. Menzies commissioned the Murray Report. And post-War Labor was keen on a Commonwealth-sponsored ANU to break the pattern of training academics overseas and/or importing foreign academics (as late as when I was an undergraduate 30 years ago, there was an extraordinary number of Oxon/Cantab graduates among my teachers, at a not all that good G8 institution).
Menzies later admitted that he helped to wreck the universities by encouraging reckless growth. Of course he couldn’t see Cultural Marxism coming and from the beginning there was the problem of creating standards of scholarship in a community where only 2 or 3% had any experience of higher education (circa 1960). So for a long time staff had to be recruited overseas, until the universities started to “eat their young” by training their own staff!
The points made so far focus on questions of efficiency – which is certainly an important factor but not the only one.
A bigger question is the continuing erosion of basic rights on campus – in particular, freedom of speech. Peter Ridd at JCU, the supposedly “racist” students persecuted at the instigation of QUT and now Drew Pavlou (I hope I remembered the name correctly) at UQ ought to be the first thoughts of anyone who calls for reform of our universities.
Another concern – a perverse outcome of point 2 in the post – is the erosion of teaching standards due to a zeal for attracting foreign students. There have been too many stories of local students doing the lion’s share of group assignments (because foreign students in the group are unable to contribute) for them to be dismissed out of hand.
An aside
I can understand the inefficiency, but how expensive is using casuals to mark exams? When I did it (a very long time ago) I remember thinking the pay was nice, but that was as a student whose alternatives were very limited – perhaps casual retail work.
@ Rafe
Do you think moving to largely domestically trained personnel has improved things? For me, at least, one of the better aspects of University was being taught by people who hadn’t all been raised here. The comparative cosmopolitanism of the academic staff was something I thought we’d got right, though my sense is that it has retreated over the past 30 years. It’s partly a victim of changing subject choices, but about 1/2 the staff (of about 20) in the German Department were Germans or Austrians (and one Brit); the same institution now has one Australian-born German-speaking lecturer in a combined school of modern European languages.
There are too many universities in Australia. Yes!
With the virus creating on-line universities, how many courses need university buildings? Three?
How many courses really need a university? Again three?
How many students really need a university? 1000?
Agree about buildings and about bureaucrat bloat. The latter exist to make work for academics. Some marketing whiz at my university decided we should all use university template for PowerPoint slides, so the school spent money to hire someone to convert slides for academics. Quite a few took up that offer.
sinc -RMIT might have technology in its name, but it wasn’t technologically advanced. The school l moved to had scantron machines. I was thrilled.
I don’t see this is as being a problem on campuses at all. To the contrary; getting students to talk at all in class is a challenge academics face. Not shutting them up.
Peter Ridd faced the problem that the university management somehow thought that the enterprise agreement didn’t apply to them.
The QUT case was an instance where a staff member was suing the students under 18c. The uni tried to keep the students out of it and managed to mismanage the whole thing that then blew up in their faces.
The UQ business relates to a university prankster that has taken a prank too far. Whatever the merits of his general argument, dressing up in a biohazard suit and harassing staff on campus is a very serious allegation.
Yes, I understand. That was an example.
So you’re suggesting chemists with no practical chemistry? Engineers who have only ever worked out of books? Doctors who’ve never seen a cadaver. Dentists who’ve never worked a tooth. There’s rather more than three courses with practical work.
Until all the research material is on-line, you need a library as well.
And since you have staff to set and mark the courses, they need buildings.
Look, you can pretend that difficult material is just so easy to get out of a book, but it’s not. Theoretically people could teach themselves calculus up to 3rd year university out of a book. but in practice it’s not going to happen.
What people forget is that a hard working, clever student can teach themselves the things they like and the things they are good at out of books and on-line instruction. But teaching yourself the things you hate and are not good at is almost impossible that way. So the chemists need someone to help them with the maths, the biologists with the statistics etc.
I taught myself HTML and CSS out of books. The result? I code very, very badly. I would have been much better off to get someone to show me what I was, and still am, doing wrong.
Get a grip. Australia has 17,000 medical students alone.