State of ignorance

Ah Victoria. Not only keeping our schools closed but this as well: Victoria massive $773m deficit revealed as tough restrictions to stay, despite mass job losses.

Victoria is facing a budget deficit of $773 million with Treasurer Tim Pallas saying “the worst is yet to come”. The March Quarterly results revealed on Friday show Victoria has had its $618 million surplus forecast for 2019/20 wiped out as a result of the pandemic. Mr Pallas however said the blow was “not as bad” as previously expected but said the numbers were likely to get worse. Going forward he has ruled out a surplus in the near future saying “these are unprecedented times and our focus is on families”. “We are not chasing surplus and we will not be posting a surplus in this year’s budget,” he said…. Net debt is expected to rise to $38.9 billion, but Mr Pallas said the debt profile and expenditure would be evaluated in the lead up to when the budget is released in October.

Make sense of this if you can. Labor is trashing the place with no obvious connection to virus control.

SAY’S LAW RETURNS: Have also just come across this: Coronavirus pandemic pain to hit wage rises for low-paid. Not public servants, I imagine, just “the low paid”. But what truly grabbed my interest was this:

“Delaying increases in the minimum wage will delay the recovery from coronavirus and mean unnecessary hardship for millions of working people and their families,” an ACTU spokesman said. “Local businesses will rely on how much working people have available to spend in order to get back on their feet. “If working people have real wage cuts, this will flow through to all local businesses and make the downturn even worse. Any proposal that results in this outcome is a bad proposal.”

Raising business costs as a means to raise business revenues was an ACTU argument I ran across writing the employer wage case submission back in 1980. So I pointed out how self-defeating such an idea was, only to discover about two years later that the argument I had developed was stated in John Stuart Mill’s Principles of Political Economy in 1848, and even earlier in his Essays on Some Unsettled Question in Economics which had been written in 1829. And two years after that I discovered that this was the actual meaning of Say’s Law. Nice to see it reappearing again, even if it’s as untrue as ever.