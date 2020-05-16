Liberty Quote
The particulars of a spontaneous order cannot be just or unjust. Nature can be neither just nor unjust. Only if we mean to blame a personal creator does it make sense to describe it as unjust that somebody has been born with a physical defect, or been stricken with a disease, or has suffered the loss of a loved one.— Friedrich von Hayek
Good luck with the RE transition Dan!
He really is not of this world.
My son lives and works in Victoristan and I feel for him every day.
Hasn’t Dictator Dan has banned further gas exploration in, and off the coast of Victoria?
Needless to say, a Labor government here will never agree to building another dam.
And a new coal-fired plant is obviously out of the question.
Morons.
The lot of them.
Never mind , the new Cherry Tree Hill wind factory near Seymour is opening soon. All will be well, after all the wind is always blowing somewhere isnt it?
In other news the Vic populace was one the move today after recent easing of restrictions and a sunny Saturday. People seem to be giving Dan the middle finger and just getting on with things. In a nearby town there were about 100 motorbikes parked in the main streets with riders standing around chatting in groups.
“Hasn’t Dictator Dan has banned further gas exploration in, and off the coast of Victoria?”
No, up until recently off shore OK, on shore banned.
In March (I think) that changed to onshore conventional OK also, but no fracing allowed.