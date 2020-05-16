Good luck with the RE transition Dan!

Posted on 9:14 pm, May 16, 2020 by Rafe Champion

This entry was posted in Rafe, Shut it down. Fire them all.. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Good luck with the RE transition Dan!

  1. Hodor
    #3455540, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:29 pm

    He really is not of this world.

    My son lives and works in Victoristan and I feel for him every day.

  2. Lee
    #3455554, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:40 pm

    Hasn’t Dictator Dan has banned further gas exploration in, and off the coast of Victoria?
    Needless to say, a Labor government here will never agree to building another dam.
    And a new coal-fired plant is obviously out of the question.
    Morons.
    The lot of them.

  3. yarpos
    #3455563, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:51 pm

    Never mind , the new Cherry Tree Hill wind factory near Seymour is opening soon. All will be well, after all the wind is always blowing somewhere isnt it?

    In other news the Vic populace was one the move today after recent easing of restrictions and a sunny Saturday. People seem to be giving Dan the middle finger and just getting on with things. In a nearby town there were about 100 motorbikes parked in the main streets with riders standing around chatting in groups.

  4. yarpos
    #3455573, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:55 pm

    “Hasn’t Dictator Dan has banned further gas exploration in, and off the coast of Victoria?”

    No, up until recently off shore OK, on shore banned.

    In March (I think) that changed to onshore conventional OK also, but no fracing allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.