Gotham love-match sours – heartbreak for Jimmy’s sister

It was only a matter of weeks ago that the Governor of New York was being talked about as a possible white knight replacement for the mentally failing and credibly-accused-of-rape Joe Biden. In late April, the ABC’s Emily Olson ‘reported’ from Washington that Andrew Cuomo’s political stocks were soaring, unlike Donald Trump’s, and that he was even sexually attractive to women because of “the authority he exudes.” Since then, we’ve learned that Cuomo wilfully endangered several thousand people because he figured nursing homes were filled with expendables anyway and were therefore a useful place to warehouse elderly coronavirus sufferers. As Ace reports in the top-linked post, in late April Cuomo quietly changed the way New York reports the death of long-term nursing home residents so as to low-ball the catastrophe he caused. He also secretly barred families of deceased former residents from suing those homes.

That raised the eyebrow of even the New York Times. Suffice to say, Andrew Cuomo will not be stepping in for Joe Biden. Had he not changed the law to protect himself, he’d be far more likely to be stepping in to a jail cell. As to whether the Governor is still sexually arousing to women, ask Emily.