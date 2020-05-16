If only we had some large, usually empty, old buildings

AFTER seeing a podcast today which – amongst other topics – asked whether coronavirus will kill off choirs, I immediately thought of my favourite performance of Gregorio Allegri’s Miserere mei, Deus. Digression: it is so beautiful that to call it Allegri’s somehow seems wrong. It belongs to Christianity, to the world, to civilisation; to life itself. Were it not for a bold enterprise of almost unbelievable genius on the part of a 14 year-old Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, it might not have survived in the pure form once heard exclusively in the Sistine Chapel from the 1600s. Anyway, this version was filmed at the church of St Bartholomew the Great in London prior to the pandemic. And look, the director made some use of distancing – for acoustic and dramatic effect. Stunningly. Choirs can survive, I say. They just need to make use of sacred space. YouTube comments threads have always been considered the worst but this contributor made me smile:
The woman on the left:
“Hold my holy water”
Hitting that high C can be really difficult…
I love the Misere and the amazing story behind it.
Our choir has been running through the lockdown via zoom. We have individually recorded our parts for one piece and are mixing it together to release soon. Nothing like this though!
And the acoustics in churches are almost always fantastic. Almost…there are some shockers around.
Thank you currencylad. I have a sister with a glorious voice. She and I from time to time were asked to sing at weddings. Her rendition of Gounod’s Ave Maria was absolutely exquisite.
I remember at a practice in the St Francis of Assisi church in Paddington, a beautiful old church with soaring columns. I was at the back of the church to hear if her voice carried well enough from the front of the very large church. I couldn’t see all I could hear was her beautiful voice floating around the vaulted ceiling, each column touched as by a vocal caress, it really did sound like an angel’s song, I’ll never forget it. We were very young and her coloratura soprano voice was pure, clear and so very lovely. Ah fond memories, I’m grateful to have them.