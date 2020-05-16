If only we had some large, usually empty, old buildings

AFTER seeing a podcast today which – amongst other topics – asked whether coronavirus will kill off choirs, I immediately thought of my favourite performance of Gregorio Allegri’s Miserere mei, Deus. Digression: it is so beautiful that to call it Allegri’s somehow seems wrong. It belongs to Christianity, to the world, to civilisation; to life itself. Were it not for a bold enterprise of almost unbelievable genius on the part of a 14 year-old Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, it might not have survived in the pure form once heard exclusively in the Sistine Chapel from the 1600s. Anyway, this version was filmed at the church of St Bartholomew the Great in London prior to the pandemic. And look, the director made some use of distancing – for acoustic and dramatic effect. Stunningly. Choirs can survive, I say. They just need to make use of sacred space. YouTube comments threads have always been considered the worst but this contributor made me smile:

No one can sing like an angel.

The woman on the left:

“Hold my holy water”



