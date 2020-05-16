Is there a Bert Kelly in the House?

Bert Kelly is gone but he must never be forgotten. John Hyde followed in his footsteps and he wrote this valuable reminder of the service that Bert rendered to the nation.

Australian democracy’s processes are far from perfect but they are what we have. C. R. (Bert) Kelly, Member for the South Australian Federal seat of Wakefield used them. He addressed very different problems from those current but lessons may be drawn.

Bert addressed the relative decline of the Australian economy. From the wealthiest nation in the world in the late 1800s (Argentina had been number two) we had slipped to a ranking in the middle and late teens. And while it is generally accepted today that our decline was because of unwise regulation of economic activity, especially the barriers to trade, that fact was not widely understood in the 1960s and 1970s before the Hawke-Keating-Howard reforms.

John Hyde deserves to be remembered as well and people with elephantine memories will recall that I delivered the inaugural John Hyde Oration some years ago. The Foundation for Economic Education followed with a tribute to John in 2018.

They addressed the rampant protectionism and the associated constraints on employment and productivity that proliferated under the umbrella of the “Australian Settlement” after Federation. The three pillars of the bipartisan Settlement were protection of industry, central wage fixing for labour and the White Australian Policy for job protection.

This piece on Protectionism that was written in 1930 conveys a sense of the situation before the deregulation of the 1980s.

Protection in Australia has been more than a policy: it has been a faith and dogma. Its critics, during the second decade of the twentieth century, dwindled into a despised and detested sect suspected of nursing an anti-national heresy. For Protection is interwoven with almost every strand of Australia’s Democratic nationalism. It is a policy of power; it professes to be a policy of plenty.

Liberty Quote – The first shame is that we have allowed self-interested authorities to build their bloody empires; the second is that we do absolutely nothing to foil their thievery — Professor Bunyip