Open Forum: May 16, 2020

Posted on 12:01 am, May 16, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Open Forum: May 16, 2020

  1. BrettW
    #3454734, posted on May 16, 2020 at 12:13 am

    Ok the thread was waiting to be claimed.

  2. gafa
    #3454739, posted on May 16, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Hero and Frontline. Sadly two of today’s most abused words. I blame participation ribbons.

  3. BrettW
    #3454744, posted on May 16, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Don’t know why but recall that Alan Jones did not like Neil Breen so ironic he would replace him on 4BC.

    Breen did do a show on Fridays a few years ago and I would say he is more to the right side of politics than Ben Fordham.

    He is also a Queenslander which helps.

  4. johanna
    #3454748, posted on May 16, 2020 at 12:47 am

    Just finished watching Munich on FTA. Good movie.

    From ye olde fredde:

    Pedro the Loafer
    #3454484, posted on May 15, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    I needed a good suit to attend a meeting with some money men and I didn’t want to look like a cash strapped beggar with cap in hand (which wasn’t far from the truth).

    I bought a tailor made suit from an Indian shop in Singapore and a fake Rolex Submariner from a street stall, all for about $500, went to the meeting looking suaver than James Bond 007 and the money men couldn’t sign the cheques quickly enough. The Rolex died a month later and the suit ended up in Vinnies after rotting in the cupboard for a year.

    Clothes (and bling) maketh the man.

    Oh yeah, and that goes for wimmenses as well.

    When I was in the workforce, I always dressed to the max, also hair (but not makeup – luckily I didn’t need more than a dusting of powder). It really paid off, but mein Gott, it was uncomfortable. I would get home and not even sit down before shedding the hated high heels, pantyhose and the rest.

    You don’t get nuffin for nuffin in this world.

  5. johanna
    #3454751, posted on May 16, 2020 at 12:53 am

    Interesting to read comments earlier about beach sand mining, which greenies claimed would be catastrophic.

    When I was a kid we spent a few holidays at Crowdy Head, NSW. There was a company mining the sand, for rutile, I think.

    Anyway, they put all the sand back and nobody is the wiser.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.