These two reports explain a lot

Posted on 9:20 am, May 16, 2020 by currencylad

Coronavirus: Male patients with low testosterone levels more likely to die, study suggests.

This entry was posted in Cross Post, Cultural Issues, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to These two reports explain a lot

  1. Wozzup
    #3454932, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:34 am

    Your Headline:
    “Coronavirus: Male patients with low testosterone levels more likely to die, study suggests”
    Contrasted with a headline over at “Twitchy” web sit:
    Dept. of Veterans Affairs launches clinical trial of drug that fights coronavirus by ‘temporarily lowering male hormone levels’”
    ( https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2020/05/15/dept-of-veterans-affairs-launches-clinical-trial-of-drug-that-fights-coronavirus-by-temporarily-lowering-male-hormone-levels/ )

    An obvious conflict. Or is the US Department of Veterans intent on killing off some of those pesky veterans who keep insisting on having their service to the nation recognized and demanding medical support for all kinds of expensive procedures.

    I am seldom surprised by the idiocy of government bureaucracy – though I still manage to regularly be shocked by it.

  2. Robber Baron
    #3454937, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:36 am

    COVID-19: Tranny Killer!!!

  3. Up The Workers!
    #3454958, posted on May 16, 2020 at 9:55 am

    Hmmm…how’s the health of Julia Gillard’s ‘tranny’ former Head of the Diversity Army these days?

    Even the best Leftard high heels, fishnet stockings and lippy don’t do much to warm the testosterone, or the orchestra stalls!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.