Fearmonger officials and the media kill tens of thousands

HENPECKED to “protect the NHS” – one of the dumbest, most inhumane goals in medical history – thousands of sick Britons stopped visiting A&Es and their doctors. As a direct corollary, many of them are now dead. The British Medical Journal reports a “staggering number” of unexplained excess deaths in the UK. Far from being “overwhelmed,” many hospitals are near empty. Even Jim Hacker knew such a phenomenon was preposterous and grossly immoral. Boris Johnson seems to think it’s great. Brendan O’Neil – actuated by the BMJ findings – is rightly livid. His target is the media and he doesn’t miss.

When the whole thing started, there was one reason given for the lockdown and that was to prevent hospitals from becoming overloaded. There is no indication that hospitals could ever have become overloaded, irrespective of what we did. So we could open up again, and forget the whole thing. I hope the intervention did not have too much of an impact because it most likely made the situation worse.” – Professor Knut Wittkowski, for 20 years head of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design at The Rockefeller University’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science.



In the United States, a similar story is now emerging: the New York Times reports that hospitals are losing $50 billion a month and some of them will be forced to close. Millions of unemployed Americans – suddenly bereft of employer-contributed insurance – will no longer be customers. It follows logically that tens of thousands of them will die too. Absurdly, governments spending hundreds of billions to financially support the people whose livelihoods they terminated in order to ‘fight’ coronavirus are now being lobbied to spend many billions more to bail out hospitals with no patients. This is a man-made disaster and the worst imaginable proof-positive that the media is indeed the enemy of the people.