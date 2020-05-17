Fearmonger officials and the media kill tens of thousands

HENPECKED to “protect the NHS” – one of the dumbest, most inhumane goals in medical history – thousands of sick Britons stopped visiting A&Es and their doctors. As a direct corollary, many of them are now dead. The British Medical Journal reports a “staggering number” of unexplained excess deaths in the UK. Far from being “overwhelmed,” many hospitals are near empty. Even Jim Hacker knew such a phenomenon was preposterous and grossly immoral. Boris Johnson seems to think it’s great. Brendan O’Neil – actuated by the BMJ findings – is rightly livid. His target is the media and he doesn’t miss.
When the whole thing started, there was one reason given for the lockdown and that was to prevent hospitals from becoming overloaded. There is no indication that hospitals could ever have become overloaded, irrespective of what we did. So we could open up again, and forget the whole thing. I hope the intervention did not have too much of an impact because it most likely made the situation worse.”
– Professor Knut Wittkowski, for 20 years head of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design at The Rockefeller University’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science.
In the United States, a similar story is now emerging: the New York Times reports that hospitals are losing $50 billion a month and some of them will be forced to close. Millions of unemployed Americans – suddenly bereft of employer-contributed insurance – will no longer be customers. It follows logically that tens of thousands of them will die too. Absurdly, governments spending hundreds of billions to financially support the people whose livelihoods they terminated in order to ‘fight’ coronavirus are now being lobbied to spend many billions more to bail out hospitals with no patients. This is a man-made disaster and the worst imaginable proof-positive that the media is indeed the enemy of the people.
Exactly. This virus behaved in precisely the same way as did all previous epidemics. It infected a number of people, reached a peak, and waned, regardless of what anybody did.
The number of deaths is alarmingly large because the human population is alarmingly large.
Goddamn. I’m so ashamed of what my profession has become.
It was meant to work for the public good by giving ordinary people vital information they couldn’t uncover themselves. That’s part of how a healthy democracy is supposed to function — the news media helps keep the government honest and fights abuses of power.
Instead, most of the news media has become an extension of the government law enforcement mechanism designed to stop the peasants from revolting. It’s disgusting. It’s upside-down democracy.
Then there’s this:
Years of life lost due to anxiety and stress provoked by the lockdown.
Right now the biggest danger to the health of Australians is our chief medical officers (federal & state).
Just one facet of the new serfdom.
… proof-positive that the media is indeed the enemy of the people.
As they say in the classics “you got dat right!”
So say all of us!
This is even more valid in Australia where we still have not yet even made it up to CCP-19 100 deaths, in a population of 25 million people where it is perfectly normal to have several thousand pneumonia deaths every single year OF TOTALLY UNKNOWN CAUSE. Think about that for a moment, every year in Australia there are more than ten times as many deaths as CCP-19, where the patient showed symptoms of pneumonia but no one can even be bothered to figure out why this patient got pneumonia, whether it might be contagious, who else might have caught it, or anything beyond, “Yeah, seems sick … oh now he’s dead”.
And yet our wise and beneficent governments shut down the hospital system, kicked out the cancer patients who had a very well understood illness that was completely treatable … for a disease that managed to kill 100 people.
And the dickheads locked up young people in their homes for no purpose whatsoever, and they eviscerated small business in Australia, ran up even more debt to be paid but the children when they grow up. We are being led up the garden path by the dumbest and most self-centred generation ever to walk the Earth.
MSM didn’t like USA, UK and Australia election results.
Wuhan virus provided the opportunity to be disruptive.
Opposition parties liked the chaos.
It has been seamless, this CL pivot from “government should let all the grannies die to save my super” to “OMG government killed all the grannies!!!”
Monty you are still calling 24,999,997 other Australians monsters like John Wayne Glover.
Like I asked before – did he sell you a dodgy pie?
m0nty!
Or you could lay off the donuts and get on the exercise bike to reduce your own risk profile.
PS your betes noirs position has been totally consistent all along – grannies are not going to die from the Chicom virus as long as we have simple precautions in place at aged care centres etc., but they are going to die from the catastrophic effects of the government’s response to the Chicom virus. That’s been the argument all along. It hasn’t changed one iota.
Your sudden flippancy about government-caused deaths is, however, a slipping of your mask, revealing you to be, as suspected all along, a selfish fat turd who wants 26+ million other people’s lives to be destroyed to spare you the necessity of getting off the donuts and onto the exercise bike.