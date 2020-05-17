Lord Sumption on COVID-19 and the State

The lesson of Covid-19 is brutally simple and applies generally to public regulation. Free people make mistakes and willingly take risks. If we hold politicians responsible for everything that goes wrong, they will take away our liberty so that nothing can go wrong. They will do this not for our protection against risk, but for their own protection against criticism.
The lockdown was originally justified as a temporary measure to spread coronavirus infections over a longer period. This was to allow time for the NHS’s critical care capacity to catch up. Hence the slogan “Protect the NHS”.
It was never much of a rationale. The NHS is there to protect us, not the other way round. How could its unpreparedness possibly justify depriving the entire UK population of its liberty, pushing us into the worst recession since the early 18th century, destroying millions of jobs and hundreds of thousands of businesses, piling up public and private debt on a crippling scale and undermining the education of our children?
Lord Sumption makes good points. I do think there does need to be a rigorous and vigorous debate about what has happened and what can be learned from that. At the same time I think it is reasonable to point out that many decisions made in late February and early March were taken in the presence of radical uncertainty and a lack of reliable information. So mistakes will have been made. Fine. We know a lot more now than we did a few weeks ago. Are mistakes still being made?
Mistakes are most certainly being made. We know most models were hopelessly wrong (sound familiar) and in several States the risk of community transmission is Nil.