Pots and Kettles

Here is a tweet reporting that Pascal Saint-Amans – Director for the OECD Centre for Tax Policy and Administration – believes that a post-COVID world will have zero tolerance for tax avoidance.

Here is information from the OECD Careers page:

Emoluments The basic salary is specified in the offer letter and is payable in euros, as are all other allowances (family-related allowances, expatriation and installation). Emoluments (basic salary and allowances) are payable in arrears, with the exception of the installation allowance which is payable on taking up duty.

Emoluments are exempt from taxation in most Member countries of the Organisation, including France. Income tax in the United States: A specific article (article 3) of the tax reimbursement agreement between the USA and the OECD excludes from the US tax reimbursement programme all OECD official who are liable to pay income tax in the United States and whose post is financed, partially or in total, from voluntary contribution or grants (be it from US or from other sources). OECD officials as defined above are informed that, as the US tax reimbursement programme does not apply to them, the OECD is not in a position to reimburse any tax paid by them to the US. Income tax in Canada: Officials of Canadian nationality serving at OECD headquarters are exempt on French soil, of income tax on the emoluments they received from the OECD. However, cases may arise in which some officials of Canadian nationality, despite serving in France, are considered by the Canadian tax authorities to have kept their ordinary place of residence in Canada and are therefore held to be liable to income tax in Canada.

OECD officials pushing for higher levels of taxation are invariably recommending that other people pay more tax. They themselves do no pay income tax (with some minor exceptions).