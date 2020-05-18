Monday Forum: May 18, 2020

Posted on 2:00 pm, May 18, 2020 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

26 Responses to Monday Forum: May 18, 2020

  1. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3456935, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:01 pm

    First – yippee!

  2. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3456937, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:03 pm

    That is my first first ever, and I was only just passing idly through en route to checking the news headlines. How cool of me 😉

  6. Rex Mango
    #3456956, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Mick, congratulations, but why did you have to tell Numbers about the new one, on the old one?

  7. Tim Neilson
    #3456957, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    Hi!
    Looked away for a second and got gazumped.

  8. Free Radical
    #3456958, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:16 pm

    G’day Mick. Well done.

  9. John A
    #3456965, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:20 pm

    What? I make the first eleven? Formidable!

  10. nfw
    #3456967, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:21 pm

    Came across some (I say some as I know there will be more with all our still being paid politicians overing their backs and the still being paid never worked so hard in their lives public servants doing the same) peak stupidity yesterday.

    My daughter told me the pre-school to which her 4 year goes (went?) is putting all the parents through hoops to re-enrol the children. Re-enrol? Surely you just pick-up where you left off and that doesn’t sound very “We’re all in this together to me”. But that aside the owners won’t re-open ’til 30th June (or was it “the day after”?) because the Federal Gummint is paying 50% of all their costs ’til then. So rather than re-open to take the children to allow the parents back to real work and consequently take in all their ready to be given to them revenue upon which to pay taxes, staff wages (more taxes) and general running expenses (money back into the economy) they are happy to have the taxpayer pay for them to sit around for another 6 weeks. Just another great con perpetrated on us.

  12. Speedbox
    #3456973, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    The coronavirus pandemic could chop nearly 10 percent off global gross domestic product (GDP), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicts, more than doubling its previous forecast.

    The global economy could suffer between $5.8 trillion and $8.8 trillion in losses, the equivalent of between 6.4 percent and 9.7 percent of global GDP, the report published on Friday said. This is much worse than the Manila-based bank predicted in April, when it said that the Covid-19 global cost could range between $2 trillion and $4.1 trillion.

    https://www.rt.com/business/488704-global-economy-losses-coronavirus/

  13. 132andBush
    #3456978, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:28 pm

    Another day on the airseeder.

  14. thefrollickingmole
    #3456983, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    First week of the town coming out of lockdown/ quarantine. Stampede for the door by nearly everyone on days off.
    Finally organise sending a bunch of people for tests and things.
    Hopefully none have anything which has progressed badly

  15. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3456985, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:31 pm

    From Rex Mango at 2:15 pm:

    “Mick, congratulations, but why did you have to tell Numbers about the new one, on the old one?”

    I feeeel so ashamed, as I should.

  16. cohenite
    #3456992, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:39 pm

    I’ll repack this from the old thread; a new sleepy, creepy joe ad, using celebs:

    https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1262062669605015552/video/1

  17. Beachcomber
    #3456997, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    If you think Covid-1984 will give any respite from the relentless Cultural Marxist assault on the West, think again. According to the Guardian

    Men are less likely to wear masks – another sign that toxic masculinity kills

  18. thefrollickingmole
    #3456999, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:48 pm

    Cohenite
    Uncle bad touch for President

    Needs more “ come to daddy” remix added.

  19. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3457002, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    From Speedbox at 2:25 pm:

    “The coronavirus pandemic could chop nearly 10 percent off global gross domestic product … the Asian Development Bank (ADB) predicts …”

    10%? Why not 7.38%, or 38.004%?

    This prediction is about as credible as Gai Waterhouse announcing “Uncle Joe’s horse Radish will win the Cox Plate by eight lengths.”

  21. Zatara
    #3457006, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    Monogamy making a comeback among progressives?

    Dutch Officials Are Encouraging Single People In The Netherlands To Find a Fuck Buddy During Lockdown

    Single men and women in the Netherlands are being advised to organise a seksbuddy (sex buddy) after criticism of rules dictating that home visitors maintain a 1.5-metre distance from their hosts during the coronavirus lockdown.

    … official guidance from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) has been amended to suggest those without a permanent sexual partner come to mutually satisfactory agreements with like-minded individuals.

  22. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3457012, posted on May 18, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Joe Biden tells people to not vote for him.

    Biden Campaign to Latinos: Yeah, We Don’t Need You to Beat Trump (17 May)

    Joe Biden: If People ‘Believe Tara Reade, They Probably Shouldn’t Vote for Me’ (15 May)

    For a guy campaigning from his basement he seems awfully picky.

  23. OldOzzie
    #3457015, posted on May 18, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    cohenite
    #3456992, posted on May 18, 2020 at 2:39 pm
    I’ll repack this from the old thread; a new sleepy, creepy joe ad, using celebs:

    https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1262062669605015552/video/1

    I liked “The Audacity of Grope”

    though

    Trump “The Art of The Deal” vs Biden “The Art of The Feel” was also good

  26. Professor Fred Lenin
    #3457019, posted on May 18, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    The ChinesevBat Plague will cut standards of living ,employment ,except for government , home ownership ,travel ,life in general , now is there any reason why China should profit from this epidemic to which it contributed in a major way? The bribed politicians should be ignored and exposerd as corrupt, the worst outcome for China would be restarting home grown industry and ceasing to rely on their cheap rubbish .
    Create a large number of frustrated Chines aspirants ,who have had a taste of the good life before their unelected rulers stuffed up ,make the communist socialists rule uncertain and under threat from within ,keep their military busy keeping the lid on the corrupt socialist dictatorship.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.