The Ann-Marie Smith outrage

Somebody has to be jailed – and that somebody works for the government

IS Tasmanian disability advocate Jane Wardlaw right when she says the death of Adelaide woman Ann-Marie Smith is a “very good example of how as a nation we need to start looking at ourselves and our connection with community”? Have we outsourced to the government so much of what used to be a private, street-level sense of mutual care for the vulnerable that Miss Smith’s neighbours – or even we “as a nation” – bear some portion of responsibility for her disgraceful demise?

The case of an Adelaide woman who died after being left by carers in a cane chair 24-hours-a-day for a year shows the community still does not value people with disabilities as much as it should, advocates say. They say neighbours and carers should have raised concerns with authorities before Ann-Marie Smith died last month. Ms Smith, 54, died on April 6 of severe septic shock, multi-organ failure, severe pressure sores, malnutrition and issues connected with her cerebral palsy. She had not left her home in upmarket Kensington Park for “a number of years”, SA Police said.



Found in a semi-conscious state by her “carer,” she was rushed to Adelaide Hospital where doctors performed major surgery to remove rotting flesh from the many severe pressure sores on her body. South Australia Police are now investigating what they have officially declared a major crime. Detective Superintendent Des Bray said Miss Smith died in “disgusting and degrading circumstances.” Police found no food in her house – nor even a refrigerator – and say Miss Smith’s cane chair had become her toilet. This is one of the most shocking cases of neglect I can recall. To think of what she endured without anyone to help her – to rescue her – leaves me close to tears. But are “we” to blame? Is the nation to blame?

To answer the question, we need to define terms. If by “nation” Jane Wardlaw means millions of Australians in hundreds of thousands of streets, towns and communities throughout the country, then no – it is not fair to say “we” are indifferent to the isolated and the vulnerable. The time-honoured principle of respecting a neighbour’s right to privacy should never extend to incuriosity on this scale. There is a point at which you need to knock on a door or at least share your concerns with another neighbour and intervene prudently. I hope most of us know that and act accordingly. If, however, the “nation” means the state, our ever-increasing reliance on it to provide basic human kindness means that yes, the nation – or, rather, a culture newly predominant – could be said to make us and governments jointly culpable. Ann-Marie Smith’s so-called carer has been sacked and is assisting police. He or she was NDIS-funded and employed by Integrity Care SA. The latter will also be required to assist federal and state authorities as they investigate this tragedy.

Rest in peace, Ann-Marie. You were badly let down.