THE Hight Court [of Ireland] has dismissed a legal challenge by John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty against laws introduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic…
They also wanted the court to make a declaration that the legislation challenged was unconstitutional…
In his judgement, he said: “In making their case for leave the applicants, who have no medical or scientific qualifications or expertise, relied upon their own unsubstantiated views, gave speeches, engaged in empty rhetoric and sought to draw an historic parallel with Nazi Germany – a parallel which is both absurd and offensive.”
“Unsubstantiated opinions, speeches, empty rhetoric and a bogus historical parallel are not a substitute for facts,” the judge said.
Before you feel too much sympathy for O’Doherty and Waters – whose challenge I wrote about on 6 May – be advised that they have fools for clients. That’s right: the two journalists are representing themselves against the Republic of Ireland’s best barristers as well as lawyers acting for both houses of the Dail and the Speaker. Not smart. That is, unless they’re simply publicising the cause with no serious belief in the possibility of its ultimate success in court. There are usually conventions that govern how standing is established in preliminary hearings of this kind; a lawyer’s skill is required to make connections between an overarching philosophical argument – which, of itself, establishes nothing – and justiciable merit.
That aside, a non-lawyerly reading of Justice Meenan’s judgement is not particularly flattering to him. It is part ad hominem and part begging the question. O’Doherty and Waters argue Ireland’s lockdown – enforced by the violence-monopolising state – is akin to other tyrannical excesses in history and, consequently, is unlawful. To say these are “unsubstantiated views” when the whole point of a court determination would be to establish if they’re substantiated or not is fallacious. The UK review linked above proves many of the so-called “measures” being taken by states are indeed illegal.
Interesting question. If the highest Court in the land agreed to hear the case – presumably on the basis of submissions (?) does it not have a responsibility to ensure that the matter is properly explored, analysed and judged? Since the judgement, presumably, creates precedent.
Fact:people are being compelled to excercise what amounts to home detention and businesses compelled to go broke all by government fiat.
It’s fairly chilling that no lawyer of good standing thinks this is an abuse of power.