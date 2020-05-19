Angus Taylor on the barbed wire fence

Peta Credlin talks to the Energy Minister about the disruptive impact of RE and especially rooftop solar. He talks about baseload power to complement RE!

Mr Taylor said dispatchable power derived from gas, coal and hydro was needed to “complement” renewable energy going into the system.

Ducking the issue of the closure of Liddell. And when do we see the benefits of the “falling wholesale prices” in the energy bills that we pay?

And on the topic of Snowy2.0. You call that a hydro scheme? Tony from Oz on the Chinese hydro project on the Jinshaw River.

This Baihetan hydro plant has 16 of these 1000MW generators, so a Nameplate of 16,000MW. Just one of 12 hydro plants (and actually, there’s probably even more on this River, as I’m still looking) on this, the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, and upriver from the Three Gorges.