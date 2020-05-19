But From This Square

Posted on 12:16 pm, May 19, 2020 by currencylad
Judith (below): “… as time has gone by it has become clear that these experts are really just making it up.”

 
Indeed. Exhibit A: In Australia, the new truth is that schools are as safe as houses:

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has warned parents to send their children to school…

 
Exhibit B: French Children Confined to Dystopian ‘Play Squares’ as Schools Reopen.


“To ensure that distances are respected, while taking advantage of recreation, the educational team has drawn squares on the ground for the little ones. The children play, dance, jump, laugh together… but from this square,” he explained at length.

  1. Ellie
    #3457890, posted on May 19, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Seriously! How damaging to a child’s mind. Segregation COVID-19 style. Disgusting overreaction.

