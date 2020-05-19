Churchill, Nightingale, Florey, Schindler … Palaszczuk

IN an ABC report on the Queensland government’s pseudo-panic du jour – this time “emergency legislation” to “force” criminal coughers to be tested for COVID-19 – the attention-addicted Premier is quoted boasting about the greatest achievement in the state’s history; one of the greatest in world history, in fact:
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the relatively low number of cases detected in recent weeks was significantly better than what was originally predicted.
“Had we not united in our health response, we could have seen over 30,000 Queenslanders lose their lives,” she said.
Expect to hear ridiculous numbers like this in the months ahead as governments – especially ones approaching elections – claim their police state panics ‘saved’ more lives than penicillin. And speaking of elections, Premier Palaszczuk distinguished herself by sending the entire state to a local government quadrennial poll at the height of concerns over community transmission. She simply didn’t care.
What she means is the Chinese wanted to kill 30,000 Queenslanders, and that hasn’t happened. Now China hates us. Or something.
Anybody ever hear what happened to those mad lads who flew from Archerfield up the Sumshine Coast on ANZAC Day, specifically in defiance of the QLD Chief Health Commissar?
I think that, and every little act of defiance before and since, tells us everything we need to know about just what the people think of such posturing by governments.
I wonder how long until they dismiss us and try to appoint a new people?
Heard nothing beyond the Police saying there would be no fines at this time.
The Queensland CMO should be arrested, tried, found guilty and jailed for 5 years for about 5 million counts of “deprivation of liberty”.