Patrick Moore coming this year…

All going well, the lapsed leader of Greenpeace will tour Australia if travel restrictions are lifted before the end of the year. Sam McClelland of True Arrow Productions has launched an appeal to complete the fund-raising for the proposed events.

“Why did I leave Greenpeace after 15 years? When I began with Greenpeace, they had a strong humanitarian orientation to stop all-out nuclear war, to save civilization from destruction. By the time I left 15 years later—that’s the ‘peace’ in Greenpeace of course—by the time I left 15 years later, Greenpeace had drifted into a position along with the rest of the movement as characterizing humans as the enemies of the Earth,”

Moore nowadays travels the world to explain the benefits of CO2 and the absurdity of the climate caper. The alarmist attack site De Smog has helpfully compiled a dossier on his career.