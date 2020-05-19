The problem with electric cars (again). They use electricity

The unreal world of net zero in Britain exposed. Just do some arithmetic on the power required for electric vehicles!

Consider Dinorwig Power Station, the biggest hydropower energy-storage plant in the UK. If all UK cars were battery powered, the nine gigawatts of energy stored behind the dam would be capable of recharging about 60,000 of them, or about 0.25% of the UK fleet. We are clearly going to need an extraordinary amount of electricity to convert all personal transport to batteries, even without considering the trucks and vans used in all the logistics that keep our supermarkets, high-streets, and industrial sites stocked.

Where will all this new clean green electricity come from? Something of the order of 70% of Britain’s entire existing electricity-supply capacity will be needed if we are to remain a mobile society.

Hope springs eternal in the RE enthusiast’s breast. Can lightning strike in the same place twice? Apparently. Check out the New Gemini solar power plant near Las Vegas, proving that fact can be stranger than fiction. Remember Crescent Dunes, not far away! It was a feature in Planet of the Humans.

